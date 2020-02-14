Natalia Tafur, Founder & Chief Researcher of Keyhole Research, joins the team at THC Therapeutics, Inc. to gather consumer profile research.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded technology company whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature", has announced the hiring of Natalia Tafur with Keyhole Research & Consulting. Natalia is performing the necessary market research to assist the design team and lay the foundation for THCT’s product launch.



Introducing Natalia Tafur with Keyhole Research & Consulting

Ms. Tafur is responsible for conducting interviews, identifying consumer insights, analyzing potential color themes and format designs from a consumer perspective. She provides essential guidance to the design team for consumer preference, needs and use cases for the dHydronator. Natalia is currently working on a consumer-oriented analysis of the dHydronator to inform the design team on critical decisions for the final product design.

Natalia brings over 20 years of business and project management experience to Keyhole Research & Consulting. Her obsession with all-things customer began in the 90’s as a Consumer Affairs Specialist speaking to over 30 customers a day, understanding their underlying desires and needs.

As a result of living abroad in Latin America and Europe, she has gained a deep cross-cultural understanding. She also has extensive experience working with Asian cultures.​ These collective experiences allow her to more easily understand and connect with a diverse set of respondents and clients.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and an International MBA from Thunderbird, School of Global Management. She has a Professional Researcher Certification and is an active member of the Qualitative Research Consultant Association (QRCA).

Brandon Romanek, Founder & CEO stated, “The hiring of Ms. Tafur shows that we are continuing to bring in top, mainstream talent and highlights our commitment to bringing the dHydronator to market. Natalia is our first hire for our marketing effort; this is a tangible milestone of the progress made towards the development of our flagship product. We are in the process of building the marketing branch of the company to support sales of the dHydronator as manufacturing begins. There are still several steps ahead of us until the final market release, but the wind is at our backs and the progress is real.”

Natalia Tafur, Chief Researcher, said, “I am excited to join the THC Therapeutics team as its Chief Researcher. They are working in a new and exciting space and in many ways uncharted territory. It is because of this that it is critical to devote time and resources to deeply understand customer needs. THCT’s passion to be customer-centric is a testament to their dedication to develop truly exceptional and innovative products. These products should not only address customer needs, but delight customers in an entirely new way. It’s great to be part of this forward-thinking team as we push closer to product launch.”

The dHydronator®, which has received patent protection on all 20 claims from The United States Patent and Trademark Office, is a lab-tested, sanitizing herb dryer capable of reducing moisture content in cannabis to 10%-15% in 10-14 hours. Traditional cannabis drying methods currently can exceed two weeks for comparable moisture content reduction. In addition, the dHydronator® has Sanitizen Technology®, a contaminant-reducing platform independently laboratory-tested to diminish TAC (total aerobic count) and microbial load from failing to passing levels.

About THC Therapeutics

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

