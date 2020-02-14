Sydney, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Malta outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Malta’s telecom sector is among the most advanced in Europe, with high mobile and broadband penetration rates and a strategy in place to capitalise on infrastructure to develop e-commerce opportunities.

The sector has also been stimulated by regulatory measures designed to reduce consumer prices and develop a national FttP network. Interest in Maltese telcos continues to attract investors, with Melita having been sold to EQT in late 2019 and (subject to regulatory approval) Vodafone Malta having been sold to Monaco Telecom.

There has also been some encouragement to increase market competition and so reduce prices for end-users. This led to the 2019 Virtual Unbundled Local Access (VULA) agreement between GO and Vodafone Malta by which Vodafone was able to enter the fixed broadband market using GO’s fibre infrastructure.

Melita provides a national gigabit service via its fibre and DOCSIS3.1 networks, while GO is currently investing in an extensive FttP network, which covered about 90,000 premises by late 2019. The company is investing €100 million to develop LTE and fibre through to 2023, while in early 2020 it also began work on a new submarine cable system linking to France and Egypt.

Key developments:

Vodafone Group sells its Maltese unit to Monaco Telecom;

Melita launches 5G-ready network; completes project to deliver fibre networks to public schools;

Melita providing 1Gb/s broadband service nationally;

GO commits to €100 million five-year investment in fibre infrastructure, announces plans for submarine cable system linking to Marseille and Egypt;

Regulator restarts 800MHz auction process;

Government supporting a national FttP network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2019, telcos' operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Malta, GO, Melita, SIS, Ozone, Redtouch Fone, PING.

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Digital Society initiatives Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation Interconnect Access Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Number Portability (NP) Mobile network developments Roaming Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions Spectrum auctions

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments NB-IoT Mobile data Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) Mobile broadband Major mobile operators Vodafone Malta GO Mobile Melita Mobile MVNOs

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Satellite Wireless broadband

Fixed network operators GO Melita

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure VoIP Wholesale

Data centres

Appendix – Historic data

