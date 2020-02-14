On 14 February 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tallinn City Property Department entered into a contract for the reconstruction of Tallinn Arte Gymnasium located at E. Vilde tee 62, Tallinn.
The contract includes reconstruction of the existing school building, extensions of the school and sports buildings and reconstruction of the stadium area. In addition, the school complex’s external utility networks will be renewed, and roads and squares will be built.
The contract value is approximately EUR 7.7 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in May 2021.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Member of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe, tel. +372 680 5105.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.
