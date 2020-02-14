Fourth Quarter Highlights:

GAAP net income of $0.34 per diluted common share

AFFO per diluted common share of $0.34, excluding a one-time loss from the early repayment of debt and gains from derivative instruments 1

Raised $250.7 million of accretive growth capital through the issuance of common stock and senior unsecured notes

Issued $264.0 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022 to exchange our 5.25% convertible senior notes

Declares a cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share, 11% higher than a year ago

Agency Business

Segment income of $33.2 million

Loan originations of $1.26 billion

Servicing portfolio of $20.06 billion representing 8% growth for 2019

Structured Business

Segment income of $9.5 million

Portfolio growth of 8% on $831.4 million of loan originations

Closed a $635.0 million collateralized securitization vehicle with improved terms

Full Year Highlights:

GAAP net income of $1.27 and AFFO of $1.36 per diluted common share 1

Record loan originations of $7.61 billion, a 12% increase over 2018

Structured portfolio growth of 30% from record loan originations of $2.80 billion

Significant return to shareholders of 54% for 2019

Raised common dividend three times in 2019 to a forward annual rate of $1.20 per share, up from $1.08 per share a year ago

Continued focus on improving our funding sources by increasing warehouse capacity by $1.00 billion, adding two collateralized securitization vehicles totaling $1.29 billion and issuing $264.0 million of convertible senior notes, replacing higher cost debt

Raised $456.9 million of accretive growth capital through the issuance of common stock and senior unsecured notes at attractive terms

Launched the single-family rental portfolio and private label programs, further diversifying our lending platform

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $35.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared to $37.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year was $121.1 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share, compared to $108.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) for the quarter was $42.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared to $29.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. AFFO for the year was $158.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, compared to $118.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fannie Mae $ 764,314 $ 1,097,095 $ 3,346,272 $ 3,332,100 Freddie Mac 96,993 203,981 728,317 1,587,958 FHA 78,428 - 123,095 153,523 CMBS/Conduit - 34,000 211,325 50,908 Private Label 320,476 80,740 401,216 - Total Originations $ 1,260,211 $ 1,415,816 $ 4,810,225 $ 5,124,489 Total Loan Sales $ 887,868 $ 1,488,430 $ 4,401,112 $ 4,924,144 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,203,194 $ 1,477,436 $ 4,829,721 $ 5,104,072

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Agency Business generated revenues of $68.5 million, compared to $67.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $13.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.55% on loan sales, compared to $21.3 million and 1.43% for the third quarter of 2019. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $27.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.32% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $29.9 million and 2.02% for the third quarter of 2019.

At December 31, 2019, loans held-for-sale was $861.4 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $847.1 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $743.6 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

Our fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $20.06 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of 0.4% from September 30, 2019, primarily a result of $939.7 million of new loan originations (excluding $320.5 million of private label loans that are yet to be sold), net of $846.5 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $14.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $26.5 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $12.0 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of December 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(in years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(in years) Fannie Mae $ 14,832,844 0.493% 7.8 $ 14,616,816 0.492% 8.1 Freddie Mac 4,534,714 0.300% 10.6 4,664,750 0.300% 11.0 FHA 691,519 0.154% 18.7 684,316 0.154% 19.2 Total $ 20,059,077 0.438% 8.8 $ 19,965,882 0.435% 9.2

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”). At December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $34.6 million, representing 0.23% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Quarter ended December 31, 2019:

Originated 66 loans totaling $831.4 million, of which $799.2 million was funded at December 31, 2019, and consisted primarily of 51 bridge loans totaling $765.0 million

Payoffs and pay downs on 25 loans totaling $508.9 million

Portfolio growth of $317.9 million, or 8%

Year ended December 31, 2019:

Record origination volume of $2.80 billion, a 69% increase from 2018, and consists of 173 new loan originations, of which 140 were bridge loans for $2.60 billion

Payoffs and pay downs on 137 loans totaling $1.75 billion

Portfolio growth of $1.00 billion, or 30%

At December 31, 2019, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $4.29 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 5.98%, compared to $3.97 billion and 6.33% at September 30, 2019. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 6.68% at December 31, 2019, compared to 7.04% at September 30, 2019.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding loan loss reserves, was $4.02 billion with a weighted average yield of 7.18%, compared to $3.94 billion and 7.31% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to a decrease in LIBOR in the fourth quarter, partially offset by higher fees on loan payoffs in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter.

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s total loan loss reserves were $71.1 million on five loans with an aggregate carrying value before loan loss reserves of $130.7 million. The Company also had three non-performing loans with a carrying value of $3.5 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7 million.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its twelfth collateralized securitization vehicle (“CLO XII”) totaling $635.0 million of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $534.2 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $100.8 million. The facility has a three-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.50% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The Company completed the unwind of CLO VII, redeeming $279.0 million of outstanding notes repaid with proceeds received from the refinancing of CLO VII’s outstanding assets primarily within CLO XII, which has an interest rate 49 basis points lower than CLO VII.

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2019 was $3.93 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 4.35% as compared to $3.52 billion and a rate of 4.65% at September 30, 2019. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.76 billion, as compared to $3.52 billion for the third quarter of 2019. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter was 4.60%, compared to 4.87% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in average costs was primarily due to a decrease in LIBOR in the fourth quarter, partially offset by the acceleration of fees related to the early repayment of debt in the fourth quarter.

The Company is subject to various financial covenants and restrictions under the terms of its collateralized securitization vehicles, financing facilities and unsecured debt. The Company believes it was in compliance with all financial covenants and restrictions as of December 31, 2019 and as of the most recent collateralized securitization vehicle determination dates in January 2020.

Capital Markets

The Company issued 7.5 million shares of common stock in a public offering receiving net proceeds of $104.0 million. The proceeds are primarily to be used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

The Company issued $264.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private placement, including the exercised initial purchaser’s over-allotment option of $34.0 million. The Company received proceeds totaling $256.5 million, net of the underwriter’s discount and fees from this offering. The Company used the net proceeds to exchange $103.5 million of its 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2021 that were issued on July 3, 2018 and $125.2 million of 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2021 that were issued on July 20, 2018 for a combination of $233.1 million in cash and 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock to settle such exchanges. The remaining net proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Company issued $110.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2024 in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $108.2 million after deducting offering expenses. This offering reflects a 100 basis point reduction in rate as compared to our previous senior unsecured notes offering in March 2019. The proceeds were used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2020 to common stockholders of record on February 28, 2020. The ex-dividend date is February 27, 2020.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from December 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020. The dividends are payable on March 2, 2020 to preferred stockholders of record on February 15, 2020. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS , bridge , mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on page 12 of this release.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income $ 81,983 $ 73,360 $ 315,940 $ 251,768 Interest expense 48,186 42,999 186,399 153,818 Net interest income 33,797 30,361 129,541 97,950 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 13,755 18,735 65,652 70,002 Mortgage servicing rights 27,909 36,052 90,761 98,839 Servicing revenue, net 14,587 11,372 54,542 46,034 Property operating income 1,487 1,569 9,674 10,095 Other income, net 4,627 9,736 (784 ) 8,161 Total other revenue 62,365 77,464 219,845 233,131 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 28,456 26,386 122,102 110,470 Selling and administrative 9,205 9,291 40,329 37,074 Property operating expenses 2,571 2,342 10,220 10,431 Depreciation and amortization 1,847 1,914 7,510 7,453 Impairment loss on real estate owned - - 1,000 2,000 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) (409 ) 1,003 1,147 3,843 Provision for loan losses (net of recoveries) - 9,319 - 8,353 Litigation settlement gain - - - (10,170 ) Total other expenses 41,670 50,255 182,308 169,454 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 54,492 57,570 167,078 161,627 Loss on extinguishment of debt (7,311 ) (82 ) (7,439 ) (5,041 ) Income from equity affiliates 1,502 91 10,635 1,196 Provision for income taxes (4,072 ) (8,635 ) (15,036 ) (9,731 ) Net income 44,611 48,944 155,238 148,051 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 1,888 7,554 7,554 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,181 9,838 26,610 32,185 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35,542 $ 37,218 $ 121,074 $ 108,312 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.48 $ 1.30 $ 1.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.27 $ 1.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 101,611,818 78,273,633 92,851,327 70,208,165 Diluted 125,498,359 101,148,081 116,192,951 93,642,168 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.42 (1) $ 1.14 $ 1.13 (1) (1) Includes a special dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock declared in December 2018.





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,687 $ 160,063 Restricted cash 210,875 180,606 Loans and investments, net 4,189,960 3,200,145 Loans held-for-sale, net 861,360 481,664 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 286,420 273,770 Securities held to maturity, net 88,699 76,363 Investments in equity affiliates 41,800 21,580 Real estate owned, net 13,220 14,446 Due from related party 10,651 1,287 Goodwill and other intangible assets 110,700 116,165 Other assets 125,788 86,086 Total assets $ 6,239,160 $ 4,612,175 Liabilities and Equity: Credit facilities and repurchase agreements $ 1,678,288 $ 1,135,627 Collateralized loan obligations 2,130,121 1,593,548 Debt fund 68,629 68,183 Senior unsecured notes 319,799 122,484 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 284,152 254,768 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 140,949 140,259 Due to related party 13,100 - Due to borrowers 79,148 78,662 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 34,648 34,298 Other liabilities 134,299 118,780 Total liabilities 4,883,133 3,546,609 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; special voting preferred shares; 20,484,094 and 20,653,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A, $38,787,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding; 7.75% Series B, $31,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding; 8.50% Series C, $22,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 900,000 shares issued and outstanding 89,501 89,502 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 109,706,214 and 83,987,707 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,097 840 Additional paid-in capital 1,154,932 879,029 Accumulated deficit (60,920 ) (74,133 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,184,610 895,238 Noncontrolling interest 171,417 170,328 Total equity 1,356,027 1,065,566 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,239,160 $ 4,612,175





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF INCOME SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Structured Business Agency Business Other / Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 74,060 $ 7,923 $ - $ 81,983 Interest expense 43,620 4,566 - 48,186 Net interest income 30,440 3,357 - 33,797 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 13,755 - 13,755 Mortgage servicing rights - 27,909 - 27,909 Servicing revenue - 26,538 - 26,538 Amortization of MSRs - (11,951 ) - (11,951 ) Property operating income 1,487 - - 1,487 Other income, net 256 4,371 - 4,627 Total other revenue 1,743 60,622 - 62,365 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 8,217 20,239 - 28,456 Selling and administrative 2,998 6,207 - 9,205 Property operating expenses 2,571 - - 2,571 Depreciation and amortization 523 1,324 - 1,847 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - (409 ) - (409 ) Total other expenses 14,309 27,361 - 41,670 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 17,874 36,618 - 54,492 Loss on extinguishment of debt (7,311 ) - - (7,311 ) Income from equity affiliates 1,502 - - 1,502 Provision for income taxes (667 ) (3,405 ) - (4,072 ) Net income 11,398 33,213 - 44,611 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 - - 1,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 7,181 7,181 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 9,510 $ 33,213 $ (7,181 ) $ 35,542 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2019 Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 264,468 $ 35,219 $ 299,687 Restricted cash 208,926 1,949 210,875 Loans and investments, net 4,189,960 - 4,189,960 Loans held-for-sale, net - 861,360 861,360 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 286,420 286,420 Securities held to maturity, net 20,000 68,699 88,699 Investments in equity affiliates 41,800 - 41,800 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 98,200 110,700 Other assets 118,175 31,484 149,659 Total assets $ 4,855,829 $ 1,383,331 $ 6,239,160 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 3,878,343 $ 743,595 $ 4,621,938 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 34,648 34,648 Other liabilities 171,004 55,543 226,547 Total liabilities $ 4,049,347 $ 833,786 $ 4,883,133



