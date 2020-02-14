BURR RIDGE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial NA (“the Bank”), the national banking association subsidiary of BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq - BFIN) announced today the expansion of BankFinancial Equipment Finance. BankFinancial Equipment Finance’s capabilities now include leasing to governmental, middle-market and small business lessees, as well as continuing its corporate leasing, lending, deposit and treasury management services to independent equipment lessors nationwide.



BankFinancial Equipment Finance is led by Ms. Marci Slagle, President of BankFinancial Equipment Finance. Ms. Slagle is a Certified Lease Finance Professional (CLFP) with over 20 years’ experience in the commercial equipment leasing industry. Ms. Slagle is a former member of the Equipment Finance and Lease Association Steering Committee - Middle Market Leasing and she is also an Executive Committee member and Past President of the CLFP Foundation.

“BankFinancial already has a strong reputation in the corporate leasing segment of the market. As we add the middle-market and small business capabilities, BankFinancial Equipment Finance now has a three-dimensional presence in the leasing market. With the additional capability to provide bridge, warehouse and retained lease and residual equity credit facilities to the entire market, BankFinancial can now provide virtually every lease, loan and deposit product and service needed by independent equipment leasing companies.” said Ms. Slagle. “I am tremendously excited to lead this organization, and especially, our highly experienced team, into its very bright future.”

“The expansion of BankFinancial Equipment Finance into the middle-market and small-business segments significantly enhances the scope of our commercial equipment lease and finance originations, and further expands the opportunities available for new commercial lending, deposit and treasury services to the independent lessors in these segments. Taken together, this expansion is expected to materially increase our commercial lease origination volumes during the course of 2020.” said F. Morgan Gasior, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

BankFinancial's management will review fourth quarter 2019 results and new developments in a conference call and webcast for stockholders and analysts on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Chicago, Illinois Time. The conference call may be accessed by calling (844) 413-1780 using participant passcode 7198886. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at www.bankfinancial.com , “Investor Relations” page. For those unable to participate in the conference call, the webcast will be archived through Wednesday, March 11, 2020 on our website.

