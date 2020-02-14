Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 February 2020 – On 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.



Under the programme, initiated 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.9 billion in the period from 5 February 2020 to 4 May 2020.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK 5 February 2020 100,000 433.46 43,345,975 6 February 2020 110,000 434.43 47,787,423 7 February 2020 110,000 435.55 47,910,128 10 February 2020 110,000 431.45 47,460,033 11 February 2020 110,000 434.91 47,840,285 12 February 2020 110,000 431.68 47,484,518 13 February 2020 110,000 432.01 47,520,611 Accumulated under the programme 760,000 329,348,973

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com .

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 252,288 B shares in the period from 5 February 2020 to 13 February 2020. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 50,828,493 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 13 February 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 760,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 433.35 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 329,348,973.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube .

