CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions, a global provider of cloud migration and enterprise application managed services, recently launched a new customer-focused website to showcase their full line of services for JD Edwards users in need of application modernization.



The new website shows JD Edwards customers running IBM iSeries technology (“Blue Stack”) how Velocity’s breadth of services can help them extend the life of their ERP investment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“Red Stack”). Customers can explore the benefits of upgrading their JD Edwards environment to the latest release of EnterpriseOne 9.2, coupled with replatforming and migrating to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through the website’s library of resources. This includes exclusive webinars featuring Velocity and Oracle experts, success stories from current customers, and in-depth whitepapers—all detailing the journey from IBM “Blue Stack” to Oracle “Red Stack,” and how Velocity can help.

“This new website will give JD Edwards customers a one-stop-shop resource on why, when, and how they can modernize their JD Edwards application with a move to the cloud,” said Judithe Kennedy, Velocity’s Senior Vice President of the JD Edwards Line of Business. “From thought leadership pieces to real stories of customers who have made the move to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with an upgrade to the latest release level of EnterpriseOne, this site will give visitors all the information they need to know in order to make the platform change from ‘Blue2Red.’”

As an Oracle Cloud Platinum Managed Services Provider with over 20 years of JD Edwards experience, Velocity has helped more than 130 customers modernize their JD Edwards applications and experience the benefits of the cloud. Today, Velocity boasts more than 100 employees dedicated to its JD Edwards practice.

“Enterprises are moving their mission critical workloads to Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) at an increasing rate. OCI is highly automated, secure, and provides the predictability our customers require to run Oracle databases and applications like JD Edwards,” said Willard Richert, Vice President of North America Technology Commercial Channels at Oracle. “As a top Oracle Managed Services Provider, Velocity Technology Solutions has the expertise and experience to upgrade, migrate, and operate Oracle JD Edwards environments in OCI. Velocity Technology Solutions is providing our customers material business value through this modernization process.”

Check out the new website at https://info.velocitycloud.com/blue2red !

About Velocity Technology Solutions

With offices throughout North America, the U.K., and India, Velocity Technology Solutions is a leader in managing, migrating, and modernizing enterprise applications in the cloud. Backed by more than 15 years of experience, Velocity Technology Solutions empowers businesses around the world to transform their IT operations with today’s most innovative cloud technologies and strategies. For more information, visit www.velocitycloud.com.