HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it has instituted a three-tier partner recognition system in the Strategic Alliances Program. The Strategic Alliances Program provides end-to-end support for Onit’s partners through the entire cycle of onboarding, enabling, selling, and delivering.



“Here at Onit, we are fortunate to have a number of very strong strategic alliance partnerships,” said Cole Morgan, Vice President of Operations, Onit. “We take our partner program and these relationships seriously and take great care to confirm that we believe in the value that the partnership will bring to our clients. We invest tremendous amounts in partner enablement and have a dedicated team who provides training and ongoing coaching to help our partners succeed. 2020 will be about taking it to the next level.”



The new Strategic Alliance membership tiers in the program are Affiliate, Premier and Elite. Qualification for a tier is evaluated on an ongoing basis and is based on a variety of considerations that include revenue, Onit-certified resources and implementation experience. Through these new tiers, Onit seeks to recognize all of its partners and the accomplishments they have achieved in service to our collective clients.



Onit’s Strategic Alliances Program was initiated to establish and support external alliances that promote growth and success for their clients and partners; the principles of which are strategy, transparency, accountability and rigor. This program addresses the needs of not only Onit’s trusted partners, but of their clients as well. Onit’s Strategic Alliances program is comprised of an experienced and trusted team that offers tangible results through a robust ecosystem of partners to meet our clients’ needs. Whether using custom Onit solutions, matter management, e-billing, contract lifecycle management, or any of Onit’s other product offerings, the strategic alliances team has established relationships with industry-leading providers to help Onit’s clients realize the greatest value from their Onit implementation.

For more information about the types of organizations that Onit partners with, visit https://www.onit.com/about/strategic-alliances/ .

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Jill Black

Onit, Inc.

713-560-9225