Stop & Shop and JDRF have teamed up for over two decades to help research and end Type 1 Diabetes. From February 15 through March 1 you can help children like Sage living with T1D by making a donation at local Stop & Shops across Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and Westchester & the Hudson Valley, NY.

Stop & Shop and JDRF have teamed up for over two decades to help research and end Type 1 Diabetes. From February 15 through March 1 you can help children like Sage living with T1D by making a donation at local Stop & Shops across Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and Westchester & the Hudson Valley, NY.

WATERTOWN, Conn., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, is announcing the kick-off of its annual campaign with JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Beginning today through March 1, customers in Connecticut, Westchester & the Hudson Valley, NY, and Western Massachusetts will have the opportunity to support JDRF’s research efforts by donating at the register when they check out at their local Stop & Shop. Currently, more than 1.25 million Americans live with T1D, an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin. It cannot be prevented, and, at present, there is no cure.



This year, customers can take part by donating the denomination of their choosing ($1, $3 and $5) – or to round-up to the next dollar – at the register. Store associates and customers can also participate in the campaign by proudly wearing stickers that say, “I’m the_____ Type,” detailing the strength, resilience and courage of those living with T1D - and highlighting the notion that people are not defined by their diagnosis, instead they get to define who they are.

“JDRF is grateful for our longstanding relationship with Stop & Shop and the resources offered in its stores for those living with type 1 diabetes,” says Joe Watterson, Vice President of Corporate Development at JDRF. “The generous support from associates and customers is improving the lives of people affected by type 1 diabetes and funding transformational research that is driving us closer to cures for this difficult disease.”

To help kick off the campaign, Stop & Shop Pharmacists and children living with T1D will help to educate the public on guided tours in their local Stop & Shop stores, showcasing how making certain food choices is one of the many ways they manage their T1D. One of those children is Sage Skinner, a five-year-old from Stafford Springs, Connecticut, who was diagnosed with T1D last March. Since then, Sage and her family have worked around the clock to manage her diagnosis to the best of their ability. A true representation of what it means to be resilient, Sage is often heard saying, “Everybody's got something!" She and her family feel passionately about sharing what they’ve learned with others in the community who are going through a similar situation.

“We understand how important food choices are to those who live with type 1 diabetes, and we’re proud to be a strong supporter of JDRF since 1996,” says Jennifer Brogan, Stop & Shop’s Director of External Communications and Community Relations. “Stop & Shop makes it a priority to provide our customers with a wide variety of fresh and healthy foods plus access to personalized support from our pharmacists who are trained and certified in diabetes care by the American Pharmacists Association.”

For more information about Stop & Shop’s campaign with JDRF, visit https://www.jdrf.org/shopandgiveback/stop-shop/ . To locate participating stores in Connecticut, Westchester and the Hudson Valley, NY, and Western Massachusetts, visit https://stopandshop.com/store-locator/ .

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs more than 61,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9d9f9e-57a5-4d71-af4d-9fa691660fe1.