SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT and revenue cycle management solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Friday, February 28, 2020. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



As part of the conference call, management will provide updates regarding the Company's performance, including an update on its full year 2020 outlook, which includes expected revenue in excess of $100 million and expected adjusted EBITDA of $12 million to $13 million.

The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.mtbc.com/events . An audio-only option is available by dialing +1-412-317-6361 and referencing "MTBC Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call." Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.mtbc.com/events .

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link . An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and providing access code 10139280.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

