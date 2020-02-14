Mr. Visvaldas Matijošaitis, Mr. Andrius Palionis, Mr. Visvaldas Varžinskas and Mrs. Ramunė Bičkauskienė resign as members of the Supervisory Council of AB Kauno Energija from February 26, 2020 considering the amendments to the provisions of Article 91 of the Law on Elections to Municipal Councils of the Republic of Lithuania regarding duties incompatible with the duties of a member of the municipal council.

