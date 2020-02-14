SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The curtain of cannabis prohibition is steadily raising across many parts of the world, and emerging sectors are utilizing the increasingly legalized substance in new and innovative ways. One such arena—the cannabis beverage industry—is forecast to experience incredible CAGR of 37% by 2026. An invaluable resource for all cannabis beverage industry enthusiasts, the Cannabis Drinks Expo is slated for multiple locations this year. The Beverage Trade Network will be bringing the expo to San Francisco on July 30th and Chicago on August 3rd.



Historically drawing hundreds of cannabis industry leaders, the event’s stated theme, “Growing Your Cannabis Drinks Business,” is geared to prime attendees with critical information on a variety of important topics. Conference-goers will enjoy opportunities to interact with experts from all levels of the cannabis beverage ecosystem, including distributors and retailers, political and legal analysts, medical researchers, and marketing and branding experts.

The Bay City location is symbolic of the industry’s charted direction. Longtime host city of events for the global wine and spirits industry, beverage industry enthusiasts have met to discuss its growth for many years; now, that growth path includes cannabis beverages.

“Choosing San Francisco as the host city for our first event this year made a lot of sense,” noted Beverage Trade Network CEO and founder Sid Patel. “California has now emerged as an influential voice determining the future growth of the cannabis drinks industry.”

The one-day B2B expo and conference will partially focus on the emerging relationship between California’s wine industry and its freshly legalized recreational cannabis industry. Wine and cannabis industry experts will lead discussions on a myriad of topics, including the current regulatory and policy landscape for cannabis drinks, licensing requirements, and marketing opportunities within the hospitality and tourism sectors. Once viewed as a competitive threat, the cannabis beverage industry is recently being embraced by winemakers and grape growers to foster mutually beneficial collaboration, and the 2020 Cannabis Drinks Expo celebrates that evolving relationship.

For industry enthusiasts located closer to the Midwest, the summer’s second Cannabis Drinks Expo will be held at the Midwest Conference Centre in Northlake, Illinois—approximately 30 minutes from Chicago. The event will consist of both a business conference and a trade show floor for exhibitors and presents attendees with an opportunity to meet new partners with expertise in growing, manufacturing, distribution, packaging and branding. The expo’s tradeshow floor format allows for maximum interaction between participants and trade partners.

With potential exhibitors in a variety of verticals, such as medical marijuana production, cannabis production, wineries, breweries, distilleries, pharma companies, marijuana-infused products, edibles providers and more, the exhibition is set to provide a well-rounded view of the cannabis beverage industry’s future alongside other established sectors.

Experts will offer sessions on a variety of industry-specific topics, including the following:

Up-and-coming innovations

Insights and innovations regarding the current legal and regulatory environment

Emerging business models

New routes to market and distribution channels

For those interested in the fast-growing cannabis beverage sector, forecast to reach USD $1.4 billion by 2024, the Cannabis Drinks Expo is the place to be as game-changing cannabis legislation sweeps the beverage industry.

Exhibitor registration is now open, but spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. For ticket information, visit https://cannabisdrinksexpo.com.

About Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a producer of competitions, conferences, expos and trade shows for the alcohol beverage trade industry around the world. BTN is the alcohol beverage industry’s leading network and is committed to helping importers and distributors find new suppliers from all over the world. BTN hosts events in London, New York, and San Francisco, including the highly acclaimed International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (London and San Francisco), the London Wine Competition (London) and the USA Trade Tasting show (New York).

