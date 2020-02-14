DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $13.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $1.6 million, or 10.60%, compared to net income of $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $6.82 for 2019, representing a 18.23% decrease over diluted earnings per share of $8.34 for 2018. Net income for 2019 was impacted by a one-time merger related expense of $924 thousand related to the Company’s completed acquisition of FMB Equibanc, Inc. (“FMB”) as well as income tax expense of $2.1 million in 2019, versus none in 2018 as the company converted to a C corporation during 2019. Excluding merger related expenses, 2019 pre-tax income was $16.7 million, versus $15.2 million for 2018, representing an increase of $1.5 million or 9.3%. This increase was largely driven by the acquisition of FMB, which was completed at the end of April, as well as a one-time gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $263 thousand of and a gain on sale of other real estate of $409 thousand.

“We are very pleased with the financial performance of the Company in 2019. It was a transformational year in that we completed the purchase and integration of FMB which not only significantly grew our bank’s footings but more importantly our core deposits and geographic diversity,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “We created significant value for our shareholders as we grew core deposits over 53% or $236.7 million. Organic core deposit growth represented $109.0 million or 46% of the overall core deposit growth.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio increased to 11.05%, as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 10.96% as of December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased to $47.18 as of December 31, 2019 an 8.84% increase or $3.83 per share from December 31, 2018. On January 9th, the board of directors approved a first quarter dividend of $0.35 per share payable on or about March 16th to all shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. This quarterly dividend is in addition to the special dividend of the same amount which was paid to all shareholders on January 31, 2020. It is the company’s intentions to resume paying regular quarterly dividends throughout the rest of the calendar year.

Net interest income for the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $38.9 million and $32.3 million respectively, an increase of $6.7 million or 20.69%. Net interest margin for the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 4.65% and 4.88%, respectively. The contraction in the margin was a combination of a decline in the yield on earning assets that outpaced the decrease in cost of funds. Our cost of funds increased as a result of the Fed’s tightening of deposit rates throughout 2018 that were priced forward into our 2019 costs. However, we saw our cost of funds decrease towards the end of the year as evidenced by the cost of total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of 0.91%, as compared to 0.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. We expect further decreases in our costs throughout the rest of the year.

The provision for loan losses was $1.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2019 versus $1.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2018. Our provision as a percentage of total loans was 1.32% as of December 31, 2019 versus 1.55% as of December 31, 2018. Our adversely classified coverage ratio was 14.49% as of December 31, 2019 versus 15.25% as of December 31, 2018. Our level of ORE decreased to $384,310 at December 31, 2019 from $590,211 at December 31, 2018. This level of ORE is the lowest held in over ten years.

Noninterest income increased $870 thousand or 27.52% for the year ending December 31, 2019. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts as a result of the FMB merger.

Noninterest expense increased 36.39% or $6.8 million to $25.6 million at December 31, 2019 from $18.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was related to the aforementioned initial FMB transaction costs as well as 8 months of normal operating costs in the newly acquired market.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2019 2019 2018 $ Change % Change (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 77,696,887 $ 29,257,366 $ 48,439,521 165.6 % Federal funds sold 16,293,628 14,044,014 2,249,614 16.0 % Interest bearing time deposits in other banks 1,350,000 2,098,000 (748,000 ) -35.7 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 124,315,098 70,845,928 53,469,170 75.5 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 4,752,384 5,716,318 (963,934 ) -16.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 842,900 993,300 (150,400 ) -15.1 % Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $9,716,060 and $9,480,989 respectfully 729,170,345 603,548,731 125,621,614 20.8 % Premises and equipment, net 15,618,198 8,884,433 6,733,765 75.8 % Goodwill 9,361,770 2,237,890 7,123,880 318.3 % Intangible assets, net 3,067,075 288,920 2,778,155 961.6 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 396,486 835,921 (439,435 ) -52.6 % Accrued interest receivable 3,962,807 3,064,254 898,553 29.3 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,248,384 7,035,138 6,213,246 88.3 % Other assets 7,979,800 1,215,978 6,763,822 556.2 % Total assets $ 1,008,055,762 $ 750,066,191 $ 257,989,571 34.4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 195,016,771 $ 122,899,907 $ 72,116,864 58.7 % Interest-bearing 682,509,497 532,608,585 149,900,912 28.1 % 877,526,268 655,508,492 222,017,776 33.9 % Other borrowed funds 15,003,206 9,857,143 5,146,063 52.2 % Accrued interest payable 537,928 401,934 135,994 33.8 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,556,513 2,066,457 1,490,056 72.1 % Total liabilities 896,623,915 667,834,026 228,789,889 34.3 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,144,917 1,882,740 262,177 13.9 % Paid in capital surplus 39,298,458 24,225,182 15,073,276 62.2 % Less: treasury stock (1,379,632 ) (1,211,099 ) (168,533 ) 13.9 % Retained earnings 55,916,996 42,556,445 13,360,551 31.4 % Current year earnings 13,620,624 15,236,144 (1,615,520 ) -10.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,830,484 (457,247 ) 2,287,731 -500.3 % Total shareholders' equity 111,431,847 82,232,165 29,199,682 35.5 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,008,055,762 $ 750,066,191 257,989,571 34.4 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Income December 31, 2019 2019 2018 $ Change % Change (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 42,472,550 $ 35,472,471 $ 7,000,079 19.73 % Securities 2,885,821 1,755,255 1,130,566 64.41 % Federal funds sold 513,422 312,613 200,809 64.24 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 925,860 42,579 883,281 2074.45 % FHLB stock 71,588 79,172 (7,584 ) -9.58 % Other interest and dividend income 751,317 317,821 433,496 136.40 % Total interest income 47,620,558 37,979,911 9,640,647 25.38 % Interest expense: Deposits 7,963,852 5,408,394 $ 2,555,458 47.25 % Borrowed funds 733,660 319,560 414,100 129.58 % Federal funds purchased 151 946 (795 ) -84.04 % Total interest expense 8,697,663 5,728,900 2,968,763 51.82 % Net interest income 38,922,895 32,251,011 6,671,884 20.69 % Provision for loan losses 1,650,000 1,425,000 225,000 15.79 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 37,272,895 30,826,011 6,446,884 20.91 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,076,556 2,384,911 691,645 29.00 % Other fees and commissions 61,413 155,083 (93,670 ) -60.40 % Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities (24,471 ) (3,351 ) (21,120 ) 630.26 % Gain on sale of loans 263,029 47,493 215,536 453.83 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 213,246 183,956 29,290 15.92 % Other income 443,079 394,494 48,585 12.32 % Total noninterest income 4,032,852 3,162,586 870,266 27.52 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,056,471 11,006,233 3,050,238 27.71 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,372,548 1,771,953 600,595 33.89 % Loss (gain) on sales and impairments of of foreclosed and other real estate (270,572 ) 265,900 (536,472 ) -201.76 % Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment (1,000 ) 435 (1,435 ) -329.89 % Other operating 9,418,971 5,707,932 3,711,039 65.02 % Total noninterest expense 25,576,418 18,752,453 6,823,965 36.39 % Income before Taxes 15,729,329 15,236,144 493,185 3.24 % Income Taxes 2,108,705 -- 2,108,705 Net Income $ 13,620,624 $ 15,236,144 $ (1,615,520 ) -10.60 % Earnings per Share $ 6.82 $ 8.34 $ (1.52 ) -18.23 % TBV per Common Share $ 47.18 $ 43.35 $ 3.83 8.84 %



