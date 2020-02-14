This is a correction of the notice published on 13 February. Dates have been updated.
* Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share
* Declared currency: NOK
* Last day including right: 23 April 2020
* Ex-date: 24 April 2020
* Record date: 27 April 2020
* Payment date: On or about 5 May 2020
* Date of approval: 23 April 2020
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.
Kitron ASA
Billingstad, NORWAY
