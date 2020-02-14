Company announcement

No. 5/2020

14 February 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Netcompany Group A/S will be held on Wednesday, 11 March 2020, at 16:00 (CET), at Moltkes Palæ, Dronningens Tværgade 2, DK-1302 Copenhagen, Denmark.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including appendix 1 (Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors) is enclosed.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at https://www.netcompany.com/int/Investor-Relations/General-meetings

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33

