Company announcement
No. 5/2020
14 February 2020
The Annual General Meeting of Netcompany Group A/S will be held on Wednesday, 11 March 2020, at 16:00 (CET), at Moltkes Palæ, Dronningens Tværgade 2, DK-1302 Copenhagen, Denmark.
The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including appendix 1 (Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors) is enclosed.
Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at https://www.netcompany.com/int/Investor-Relations/General-meetings
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
| +45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
