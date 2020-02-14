﻿HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14.2.2020 AT 17:20



Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Le Lay, Eric

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20200214151041_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 44.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.51 EUR

(3): Volume: 140 Unit price: 44.51 EUR

(4): Volume: 43 Unit price: 44.51 EUR

(5): Volume: 124 Unit price: 44.51 EUR

(6): Volume: 72 Unit price: 44.54 EUR

(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 44.54 EUR

(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.53 EUR

(9): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.53 EUR

(10): Volume: 260 Unit price: 44.53 EUR

(11): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.53 EUR

(12): Volume: 140 Unit price: 44.53 EUR

(13): Volume: 65 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(14): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(15): Volume: 60 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(16): Volume: 230 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(17): Volume: 70 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(19): Volume: 65 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(20): Volume: 220 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(21): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(22): Volume: 140 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(23): Volume: 65 Unit price: 44.6 EUR

(24): Volume: 98 Unit price: 44.63 EUR

(25): Volume: 66 Unit price: 44.63 EUR

(26): Volume: 111 Unit price: 44.565 EUR

(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 44.565 EUR

(28): Volume: 98 Unit price: 44.565 EUR

(29): Volume: 85 Unit price: 44.55 EUR

(30): Volume: 179 Unit price: 44.5 EUR

(31): Volume: 122 Unit price: 44.505 EUR

(32): Volume: 53 Unit price: 44.505 EUR

(33): Volume: 114 Unit price: 44.54 EUR

(34): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(35): Volume: 160 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(36): Volume: 70 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(37): Volume: 26 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(38): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(39): Volume: 140 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(40): Volume: 83 Unit price: 44.52 EUR

(41): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.61 EUR

(42): Volume: 84 Unit price: 44.61 EUR

(43): Volume: 65 Unit price: 44.61 EUR

(44): Volume: 160 Unit price: 44.61 EUR

(45): Volume: 250 Unit price: 44.61 EUR

(46): Volume: 140 Unit price: 44.61 EUR

(47): Volume: 90 Unit price: 44.71 EUR

(48): Volume: 50 Unit price: 44.71 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(48): Volume: 6,683 Volume weighted average price: 44.56224 EUR

