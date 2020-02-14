TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is pleased to announce its cash distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Unitholders of record on March 31, 2020 are to receive a quarterly distribution of $0.059 per trust unit payable on or about April 15, 2020.

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN & UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

The Trust has in place a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Unit Purchase Plan (the “UPP”). Under the terms of the DRIP, Unitholders may elect to automatically reinvest all or a portion of their regular monthly distributions in additional Units, without incurring brokerage fees or commissions. Under the terms of the UPP, Unitholders may purchase a minimum of $3,000 of Units per calendar quarter and maximum purchases of up to $12,000 per annum. Further details about the DRIP and the UPP can be found on the Trust’s website www.firmcapital.com.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment entity that pursues real estate and debt investments through the following platforms:

Income Producing Real Estate Investments: Acquiring income producing real estate assets in major cities across the United States. Acquisitions are completed solely by the Trust or in joint-venture partnership with local industry expert partners who retain property management responsibilities; and



Mortgage Debt Investments: Real estate debt and equity lending platform in major cities across the United States, focused on providing all forms of bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

