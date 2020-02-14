NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Kearny Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: KRNY). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MSBF shareholders can elect to receive either $18.00 in cash or 1.3 KRNY shares for each MSBF share that they own. If you own MSBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/msb-financial-corporation-investigation/

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT)