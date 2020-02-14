NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of mCommerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS), eCommerce managed services, and fintech solutions, has adopted new governance policies and guidelines for social media as the company’s presence on emerging communication platforms grows.

The company’s new Social Media Committee Charter, as ratified by the company’s board of directors, establishes a Social Media Committee (SMC) which will be guided by policies and procedures designed to provide transparency and accountability. Members of the SMC will be appointed by Weyland’s board of directors nominating committee, and they will be accountable to the board of directors.

The committee will be responsible for ensuring that all of the company’s stakeholders have access to timely and accurate information about the company in compliance with Regulation FD, regardless of the communication medium. The complete details of the charter and responsibility of the SMC have been made available on the governance page in the Investors section of the company’s website.

“This new charter reflects a number of important steps we are taking to strengthen our corporate governance in response to the growth of Weyland on the global stage,” said the company’s CEO, Brent Suen. “We expect our new social media committee to play an important role as we look to leverage the power of this medium to reach and interact with a larger worldwide audience of institutional investors and family offices.”

