Bangladesh ranks among the most densely populated countries globally. However, economic constraints over the last few decades has resulted in under-investment in network infrastructure, with the result that the country has an under-developed fixed-line market, with the fixed-line penetration rate being the lowest in South Asia.

Related to the poor fixed-line infrastructure is the very low fixed broadband penetration rate, a situation compounded by the preference among consumers to adopt mobile broadband solutions for their data needs. To address these shortcomings the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the revival of the NGN modernisation project to be undertaken by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL). In the years to 2024 steady growth is expected to arise from these efforts.

Bangladesh’s mobile market is also relatively under-developed, though it has experienced strong growth over the last six years. Operators have trialled 5G and the BTRC is expected to auction spectrum for 5G services before the end of 2020, aiming to provide national 5G coverage by 2026.

Slow to moderate mobile subscriber growth is predicted in coming years, with constraints to stronger growth coming from intense local competition and from additional taxes in the national budget which are expected to dampen consumer use of services.

Bangladesh has also seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years, though it remains well below most other Asian countries. Growth is being driven by a rising number of mobile subscribers able to access faster download speeds on LTE networks. An unprecedented level of investment among telcos during 2018 and 2019 extended the footprint of LTE infrastructure and laid the groundwork for operators to launch 5G services from 2021.

Key Developments:

The mobile market has seen significant market consolidation over the past few years.

The first test run of 5G technology in Bangladesh took place in Dhaka.

The BTRC issued a directive on allowing IoT for smart buildings and automation industries.

Overall fixed line penetration dropped slightly from 2013 to 2018.

Strong growth is of mobile broadband subscribers is predicted over the next five years.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL); Grameenphone; CityCell (PBTL); Banglalink; Robi; Teletalk; Airtel Bangladesh; Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL).

Table of Contents

Key Statistics

Regional Asian Market Comparison

Country overview

Telecommunications Market Market overview Background

Regulatory environment Regulatory authorities Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology Fixed-line developments 2001 Telecommunications Act 2006 Information and Communication Technology Act 2010 Telecommunication (Amendment) Act 2012 Competition Act Expanded Licensing Regime Infrastructure Sharing Directives on Service and Tariffs 2015 Unified mobile operator licence Mobile network developments Surcharge on mobile usage 2019 budget proposal for the telecom sector SIM registration Spectrum Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Licensing

Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G 3G Major mobile operators Grameenphone Banglalink Robi Teletalk Historic - CityCell

Fixed-line broadband market Background Broadband statistics Fixed broadband service providers Overview Fixed-line broadband technologies Fibre-To-The-Premises (FttP) Fixed-wireless WiMAX and fixed-wireless broadband rollouts Wi-Fi

Fixed network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Fibre networks Next Generation Networks (NGNs) National Internet Exchange (NIX) Licenses Grameen Telecom’s Village Project International infrastructure Satellite Submarine International gateways Smart infrastructure IoT (Internet of Things)

Digital Economy Digital Bangladesh – 2021 e-Payments e-Commerce m-Commerce

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





