The company announces that today a letter of resignation has been received from Sebastian Janusz Król, the Chairman of the Supervisory Council. He served the Company representing the Central European Tour Operator S.a.r.l., an entity owned by Polish Enterprise Fund VI, managed by Enterprise Investors.

“It was a real pleasure to work with Novaturas Group and its committed and talented management team led by Audronė Keinytė”, said Sebastian J. Król. The Central European Tour Operator S.a.r.l. invested in Novaturas in 2007 acquiring 70.7% of shares. It currently holds 34.42% of the Novaturas Group’s shares.

"Central European Tour Operator S.a.r.l. has been reducing its holding gradually and the resignation came as an expected consequence thereof. I would like to thank Sebastian for his solid serve and input to our Company, especially into the corporate governance", says Audronė Keinytė, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Novaturas Group.

Sebastian J. Król has been working with Enterprise Investors since 2001, currently as a partner. He sits on the supervisory boards of the fund's portfolio companies. Other members of the Supervisory Council of Novaturas are Ugnius Radvila, Vidas Paliūnas, Piotr Nowjalis, Franz Leitner.

The resignation will be effective in two weeks. According to the Company’s Articles of Association, the Supervisory Council is comprised of five members elected by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders for the tenure of three years. A new Chairman of the Supervisory Council shall be elected by the members of the Supervisory Council and will be announced on a separate notice.

