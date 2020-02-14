PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evenflo, the maker of the popular “Big Kid” booster car seat, has been named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit for allegedly selling the child seat with misleading advertising and safety claims, placing children weighing less than 40 pounds in grave danger during a side impact crash. Barrack, Rodos is continuing its investigation into the matter.



Evenflo is among the country’s largest sellers of children’s car seats, and millions of “Big Kid” seats have been purchased from Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on February 12, 2020, alleges that Evenflo advertised the popular “Big Kid” booster seat as “side-impact tested” and safe for children weighing less than 40 pounds, without telling consumers that its own tests showed that such a child in a side-impact collision could suffer serious injury.

On February 6, 2020, ProPublica issued a report based on previously confidential material that showed how Evenflo “repeatedly made decisions that resulted in putting children at risk.” According to ProPublica: “The company’s tests show that when child-sized crash dummies seated in “Big Kid” boosters were subjected to the forces of a T-bone collision, they were thrown far out of their shoulder belts. Evenflo’s top booster seat engineer would later admit in a deposition if real children moved that way, they could suffer catastrophic head, neck and spinal injuries — or die.” ProPublica has since reported that a congressional subcommittee is now investigating the company over its product marketing and testing practices.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of consumers who purchased Evenflo “Big Kid” booster seats from 2008 to the present, and seeks to compensate consumers for the alleged misleading safety statements Evenflo made about the booster seats.

Barrack, Rodos has extensive experience litigating class actions across the United States. The firm has recovered well over ten billion dollars on behalf of its clients. The firm has not yet filed an action concerning this matter. Purchasers of the booster car seat should contact the firm to discuss their potential claims.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.