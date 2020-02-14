February 14, 2020 11:30 ET

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

14.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 14.02.2020

Date 14.02.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 26,000 Average price/share 24.1145 EUR Highest price/share 24.2200 EUR Lowest price/share 24.0000 EUR Total price 626,977.00 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 14.02.2020:

VALMT 378,596

On behalf of Valmet Oyj





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

