Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

14.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 14.02.2020

Date 14.02.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class VALMT  
Amount 26,000  
Average price/share 24.1145 EUR
Highest price/share 24.2200 EUR
Lowest price/share 24.0000 EUR
Total price 626,977.00 EUR
     

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 14.02.2020:

  VALMT 378,596  

On behalf of Valmet Oyj


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

