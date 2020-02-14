NEODESHA, Kan., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets 16th Annual Investor Conference, NobleCon 16, which is being held February 16-18, 2020 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



AgEagle’s CEO, Barrett Mooney, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

Starting on Wednesday, February 19th, a high definition video replay of the presentation will be available for replay on AgEagle’s website at https://www.ageagle.com/presentations .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AgEagle’s CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern, please contact your conference representative or AgEagle’s investor relations team at UAVS@gatewayir.com .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle has earned distinction as one of the industry's leading pioneers of technologically advanced aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions. We are trusted to help the world's growers, consumer packaged goods companies and their supply chain partners, and urban green managers proactively assess and manage the health of commercial crops and green infrastructure, reduce the chemicals in produced foods and products and preserve and protect natural resources. In addition, we are at the leading edge of providing state and territorial departments of agriculture, growers and processors with registration, oversight, compliance/enforcement, and reporting solutions relating to the United States' emerging hemp cultivation industry. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com .