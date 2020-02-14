WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting, a division of The Judge Group, announces that it has promoted Marizelle Steyn to the role of Chief Architect. In her new role, Marizelle will be responsible for leading a team to execute Judge Consulting’s architecture practice across their clients’ technology organizations.



“Marizelle continues to excel with absolute adeptness and has been instrumental in our growth,” said President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting, John Battaglia. “She is a strong leader and is committed to finding ways to drive architectural excellence through innovative and creative methods.”

Marizelle joined Judge Consulting in January 2014 as a Principal Architect and eventually worked her way up to Managing Principal. Throughout her time with Judge, she has proven to be a highly valuable team member - driving successful outcomes on client projects and acting as a subject matter expert for the team. Prior to her promotion, Marizelle led the application development team and has been instrumental in growing the business implementing major changes in how Judge solutions for their clients. Under Marizelle’s direction, the company’s application development portfolio has grown over 300% while she improved the architecture capabilities and the company’s digital reach.

“It is a very exciting time as business continues to capitalize on new technology,” says Marizelle. “I am excited to be our Chief Architect and will continue to keep us at the forefront of the technology consulting industry.”

