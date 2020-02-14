Ann Merete Stabell, Group controller in StrongPoint ASA, has today acquired 2.800 shares to an average price of NOK 13,05. New holding is 22.800 shares, 0,1 % of the outstanding shares.

This is a part of the share program for the employees, where the employees gets 20 % discount for purchase up to NOK 35.000. The shares was purchased through Oslo Børs.

For additional information, please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Mail: hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com

Phone +47 920 60 158

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 530 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.