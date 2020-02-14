Press release

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – February 14, 2020

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the

French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights 31/01/2020 452,204,032 Theoretical number of voting rights: 618,066,430

Number of exercisable voting rights: 613,892,957

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2020.



Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel.: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00 Société Anonyme Immeuble Newtime Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01 (Limited liability corporation) 40/52 boulevard du Parc www.bureauveritas.com Share capital of EUR 53,039,494.56 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France

Attachment