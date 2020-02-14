TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today that it proposes to change the investment strategies of Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class (the Enhanced Equity Fund), Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class (the Enhanced U.S. Equity Fund) and Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund (the Enhanced Balanced Fund, and together with the Enhanced Equity Fund and the Enhanced U.S. Equity Fund, the Funds) to achieve their investment objectives primarily (in the case of the Enhanced Equity Fund and the Enhanced U.S. Equity Fund) or for the equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio (in the case of Enhanced Balanced Fund) by obtaining exposure to equities through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of applicable equity indices, rather than concentrated investment in single-name securities (the Portfolio Concentration Changes). In connection with the Portfolio Concentration Changes, Ninepoint Partners will reduce the management fees payable (the Management Fee Reductions) on the Funds effective February 18, 2020. The Funds will continue to utilize an options overlay strategy which seeks to manage risk and enhance risk-adjusted returns.



The management fee payable on shares of the Enhanced Equity Fund will be reduced as follows:

Management Fees: Series A: From 2.00% to 1.80%



Series T: From 2.00% to 1.80%



Series F: From 1.00% to 0.80%



Series FT: From 1.00% to 0.80%.



Series I: Negotiated by the securityholder (from up to a maximum of 2.00% to 1.80%)



Series D: From 1.50% to 1.30%



Series PF: From 0.90% to 0.70%



Series QF: From 0.80% to 0.60%

The management fee payable on shares of the Enhanced U.S. Equity Fund will be reduced as follows:

Management Fees: Series A: From 2.00% to 1.80%



Series AH: From 2.00% to 1.80%



Series T: From 2.00% to 1.80%



Series F: From 1.00% to 0.80%



Series FH: From 1.00% to 0.80%



Series FT: From 1.00% to 0.80%



Series I: Negotiated by the securityholder (from up to a maximum of 2.00% to 1.80%)



Series D: From 1.50% to 1.30%

The management fee payable on units of the Enhanced Balanced Fund will be reduced as follows:

Management Fees: Series A: From 1.90% to 1.75%



Series T: From 1.90% to 1.75%



Series F: From 0.90% to 0.75%



Series FT: From 0.90% to 0.75%.



Series I: Negotiated by the securityholder (from up to a maximum of 1.90% to 1.75%)



Series D: From 1.40% to 1.25%

The Management Fee Reductions will apply to all Series of the Funds irrespective of purchase option, including initial sales charge, low load or other, to the extent applicable.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $6 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

