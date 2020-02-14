NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive cybersecurity market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020-2025.



Industry Insights by Security Type (Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Wireless Network Security), by Fitting Type (In-Vehicle and External Cloud), by Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System and ADAS & Safety System), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle)

Driverless cars are still in emerging phase and several companies are marking efforts to commercialized is soon. Some of the renowned names in the automotive industry have already made some significant announcements, for instance, BMW will reveal its self-driving electric vehicle called BMW iNext, by 2021. All these developments in the field of automotive industry will bring numerous new opportunities for the cybersecurity service providers.

Passenger car held the larger share in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2019

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period with large number of tier1 and tier2 OEMs investment in enhancing security features.

Explore key industry insights in 63 tables and 40 figures from the 183 pages of report, “ Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Security Type (Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Wireless Network Security), by Fitting Type (In-Vehicle and External Cloud), by Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System and ADAS & Safety System), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, is the largest and fastest growing automotive cybersecurity market with largest number of vehicle production on yearly basis, advancing in-vehicle electronic architecture, and growing number of automotive OEMs and electronic component suppliers in the region. This will further up surge the growth of the China automotive cybersecurity market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive cybersecurity market are Harman International, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure Inc., and Escrypt GmbH.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the security type, endpoint security segment captures highest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Of all the fitting type, in-vehicle accounted for the foremost share in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2019.

Among all the application, the powertrain application segment accounted for a foremost share in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2019.

Of all vehicle type, passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in 2019.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global automotive cybersecurity market on the basis of security type, fitting type, application, vehicle type, and region.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Coverage

Security Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Fitting Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

In-Vehicle

External Cloud

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Telematics System

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control & Comfort System

Communication System

ADAS & Safety System

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region

North America

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

