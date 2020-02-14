CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) the holding company of First Choice Bank (collectively, “First Choice”), announced that First Choice’s SBA Administrator, Jill Hagen-Campos, will be a panelist at the FDIC’s 2020 San Diego Community Development Forum taking place February 18, 2020, at the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center in San Diego. This event will focus on Small Business Lending and will include several key speaker panels covering topics such as bank products for small businesses, microloan programs and the impacts of new regulations on lending.



Ms. Hagen-Campos noted, “I am excited to be participating in the FDIC’s upcoming forum and look forward to ensuring local small businesses know what we as a bank can do to help them succeed.”

Attendees will include various financial institutions and non-profit organizations throughout San Diego County, as well as representatives from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the California Department of Business Oversight, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“We are always glad to participate in events which educate and highlight small business owners and those organizations that support them,” said First Choice’s Chief Credit Officer Gene May. “We are proud to have Ms. Hagen-Campos represent First Choice at this panel event and share her knowledge and experiences with the larger San Diego community.”

About First Choice Bancorp: First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of December 31, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.69 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices, located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and tax rates. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

CONTACT

First Choice Bank

Khoi D. Dang, Esq., 562.263.8336

Executive Vice President and General Counsel