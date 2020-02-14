MAROUSSI, ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 before the market opens in New York.



On the same day, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Euroseas" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 26, 2020, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In) and the access code required for the replay is: 6973591#.

Audio Webcast ‐ Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Euroseas website (www.euroseas.gr). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The slide presentation on the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.



The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 14 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 51,083 teu.



Visit the Company’s website www.euroseas.gr