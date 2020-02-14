New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Surgery Instruments Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product ; Therapeutic Area ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862097/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the rising dental tourism in the emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years.



Dental surgery instruments refer to products that are used to conduct dental treatment surgeries.These instruments are based on various mechanisms and innovative designs that helps to reduce trauma during certain procedures that helps in reducing patient discomfort as well as post-operative pain.



The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising around the world.Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss.



According to a report of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are losing at least one tooth per month.



The global dental surgery instruments market is segmented by product, therapeutic area and end user.Based on the product, the market is segmented into instruments, and consumables.



In 2018, the instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in the global dental surgery instruments market by product.The dominant share of this segment is attributed to rising demand for dental instruments for performing various surgical procedures.



Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas.The restorative dentistry segment held the largest share of the market.



Based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics. The clinics segment held the largest share of the market.



Some of the critical primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, World Health Organization (WHO), American College of Prosthodontists, Association Dentaire Française, and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001