PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG), a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, announced Dr. Anthony J. “Tony” Tether has joined MISTRAS as its Advanced Technical Solutions Consultant.

The addition of Dr. Tether – the former Director (2001-2009) of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) – helps to further MISTRAS’ footprint in the high-technology sector now and into the future. Dr. Tether will leverage his deep catalog of industry knowledge and network to advise MISTRAS leadership on avenues to supply customers with advanced technology and digital data solutions for cutting-edge risk mitigation and enhanced operational excellence.

Aging civil and industrial infrastructure, the digitization of industrial processes, and demands for faster turnaround times, quality improvements, and cost reductions have emphasized the necessity of technologically-advanced asset protection solutions. Working with Dr. Tether, MISTRAS will continue to lead the charge to modernize the asset protection industry, providing inventive solutions that enable its customers to stay ahead of the rapidly-digitizing industrial landscape.

“Dr. Tether brings an exceptional reputation built on a decades-long career of innovative problem-solving and we are honored to have him as a consultant,” said Dennis M. Bertolotti, MISTRAS President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “MISTRAS has a unique business model, a strong technological foundation, and ambitious goals. Combining our existing capabilities with the addition of Dr. Tether is a catalyst to propel MISTRAS towards achieving our ultimate vision of serving as the integrated-solution provider of choice.”

Prior to his time at DARPA, Dr. Tether founded and served Chief Executive Officer and President of The Sequoia Group, which provides program management and strategy development services to government and industry. He has served in executive leadership roles for multiple companies and agencies in the public and private sectors dating back to the 1960s. Dr. Tether is an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Life Fellow for leadership in the advancement of commercial and defense technologies and was listed in several “Who's Who” publications. He received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (B.E.E.) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Master of Science (MS) and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS is a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. MISTRAS combines our industry-leading services, products, and technologies to provide a unique, custom-tailored solution for each customer’s individual asset protection need.

Our asset protection portfolio includes field and laboratory inspections & testing; engineering services for asset integrity management; maintenance and light mechanical services; online asset-condition monitoring services; and manufacturing of inspection and monitoring equipment. Data from these solutions is centralized in MISTRAS’ world-class inspection data management software – PCMS – to provide our clients with integrated, comprehensive asset protection from a single provider.