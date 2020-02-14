CE Mark Approval for Venus Bliss ™️ for Non-Invasive Lipolysis of Abdomen & Flanks, Skin Tightening, Circumferential Reduction and Cellulite Reduction



Health Canada License to Market NeoGraft 2.0 for hair restoration

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received CE Mark approval to market Venus Bliss for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks, skin tightening, circumferential reduction and cellulite reduction and a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market NeoGraft 2.0 for hair restoration.

Venus Bliss is a non-invasive medical aesthetic device that offers a comprehensive solution to fat reduction and cellulite reduction with two technologies in one system. The system uses the Company’s proprietary (MP)2 technology which combines Multi-Polar Radio Frequency and Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields with advanced VariPulse™️ technology. The Venus Bliss treats focal fat in the abdomen and flanks through non-invasive lipolysis, resulting in circumferential reduction. The Venus Bliss treatment leverages the (MP)2 applicator technology to tighten lax skin and to reduce the appearance of cellulite – another popular treatment that providers can offer to their patients.

NeoGraft 2.0 is an automated hair transplant device using the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method of harvesting and implanting hair follicles. With NeoGraft 2.0, Venus Concept minimizes many of the inefficiencies of manual extractions and implants and replaces this process with advanced technology that provides patients with the benefits of the FUE procedure, while also enabling physicians to benefit from easier transplants. NeoGraft 2.0 procedures are minimally invasive, require less recovery time, and offer natural-looking results for all hair types, males and females alike.

“We are pleased to announce regulatory clearances for our Venus Bliss and NeoGraft 2.0 in Europe and Canada, respectively, consistent with our strategy to bring innovative solutions to market to further enhance our role as a leading player in the global minimally invasive/non-invasive medical aesthetics markets and global hair restoration market,” said Dom Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept Inc. “Both products will now be launched on a limited basis and we expect to begin full commercial launches in the second quarter of 2020. Importantly, these two launches follow our recent launches of the Venus Bliss in the U.S. and Canada, the NeoGraft 2.0 in Europe and Australia and the Venus Epileve in Europe and Canada in recent months. We expect the full commercial launches of these innovative solutions to be important contributors to our growth expectations in 2020 and beyond.”

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept’s hair restoration division includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration Systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

