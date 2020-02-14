NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) (“National” or the “Company”), a leading full service independent brokerage, investment banking, tax and asset management firm, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $51.2 million versus $58.1 million recorded in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • The brokerage business produced $26.3 million in revenue, a 6% increase from the $24.7 million recorded in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • Investment advisory revenue increased to $7.4 million, up 26% from $5.9 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • Total expenses were down $3.3 million in the current fiscal quarter to $53.5 million from $56.8 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • A loss before other income and income taxes of $2.3 million versus income of $1.3 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.6 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of ($0.8) million, down from the $4.2 million recorded in the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

  • Cash of $21.8 million and no debt as of December 31, 2019 versus cash of $30.4 million and no debt as of the fiscal year-end 2019.

Management Commentary

Michael Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of National, stated, “Coming off the record year we had in 2019 and looking ahead, we are extremely optimistic about the outlook for National in 2020.  All of our businesses performed well for the quarter—the decline in revenue versus the comparative fiscal 2019 quarter was due to an $11.8 million reduction in investment banking revenue recorded this quarter; however, this decline followed an extremely strong banking quarter a year ago resulting from the high number of quality offerings brought during the 2019 quarter. We remain confident that this business will meet expectations for the year.”

Mr. Mullen continued, “The culture of excellence that grounds our entire organization continues to empower National to attract and retain talented, successful financial professionals and support the growth of their businesses. Our focus on building out the National platform also significantly aids our recruiting and acquisition efforts. As our recurring revenue increases through acquisitions and recruiting, we expect to become less dependent on episodic revenue and to see the overall value of the enterprise increase. Our recent acquisition and recruiting over the past two quarters represents approximately $3 billion in assets and over $28 million in annualized future revenue to our platform. With the completion of our acquisition of investment firm Winslow, Evans & Crocker at the end of December, as of January 31, 2020 we have approximately 700 registered representatives, and our assets under management have grown in excess of 25% since our 2019 fiscal year end to over $15 billion. In 2020 as we continue to grow, we will remain vigilant with our cost controls and add even more efficiencies that improve our overall profitability.”

Fiscal 1Q 2020 Financial Results

National reported fiscal first quarter 2020 revenue of $51.2 million, down $6.9 million or 12% from the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The decrease is due to an $11.8 million reduction in investment banking revenue this quarter, which declined from a record quarter a year ago, one which produced almost 40% of full-year investment banking revenue for the full year fiscal 2019.

National’s successful advisor recruiting efforts coupled with strong financial markets yielded first quarter growth for both brokerage and investment advisory. Revenues increased from the prior-year quarter by 6% to $26.3 million and 26% to $7.4 million for our brokerage and advisory businesses, respectively.

Expenses overall declined by $3.3 million in the current quarter. Our variable cost of revenue ratio increased approximately 1% versus the prior-year quarter following the strong prior-year quarter in investment banking. Other operating expenses performed as expected, with the exception of several settlements associated with former registered representatives and small increases in technology and real estate costs associated with our geographical and platform expansion, offset in other categories due to our continuing cost efficiency program. As a result, a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million was recorded in the current quarter versus pre-tax income of $1.3 million a year ago.

Our Winslow, Evans & Crocker acquisition was completed on December 31, the last day of the fiscal 2020 first quarter, therefore there is no impact on revenue and only small acquisition-related expenses in that quarter. We expect that business to be accretive to our financial results in our fiscal fourth quarter, post integration.

Revenue

As noted above, our brokerage and investment advisory businesses grew significantly, while investment banking revenues declined to a more normalized level in the current quarter versus the extraordinary level recorded in the year-ago quarter.  Investment banking revenue in the fiscal 2019 first quarter included two significant transactions related to the Company's private shares business recorded in the comparative period last year.

  • Brokerage revenue increased from the prior-year quarter by $1.6 million or 6% to $26.3 million. The slow fiscal 2019 first quarter was significantly outpaced by a strong equity market in the fiscal 2020 first quarter combined with significant gains in recruiting and existing client growth.

  • Revenue from investment advisory, a continuing area of strategic importance, increased to $7.4 million, up $1.5 million or 26% from the first fiscal quarter of 2019. Coupled with recruiting success and strong financial markets, the continued growth in this category is also attributed to the trend of diversifying portions of client portfolios from traditional brokerage accounts to our investment advisory platform.

  • Investment banking revenue decreased to $15.2 million from $27.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The prior-year quarter included broad revenue across both our traditional and private shares businesses, including significant revenue generated through transactions involving shares of Uber and Airbnb.

  • Tax preparation and accounting revenue was $0.9 million versus $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The first fiscal quarter of the year is the slowest revenue generating quarter for this business.

Expenses

Total expenses were down $3.3 million in the current fiscal quarter to $53.5 million, from the $56.8 million recorded in the comparative year quarter.

Although our variable cost of revenue declined with the reduction in revenue, our variable cost of revenue ratio increased in the current quarter approximately 1%, and as a result, our gross margins decreased from the prior-year period due to normalized, lower revenues in our highest margin business line.

Overall, other operating expenses increased by $1.5 million to $14.4 million from the first fiscal quarter of 2019. As noted above, several arbitration settlements associated with legacy representatives no longer with the firm, as well as an increase in occupancy costs due to our expanded geographical footprint and technology licensing costs due to our enhanced technology framework, were the primary drivers of the increase year-over-year. We are confident that our current platform is scalable and that our cost efficiency program will continue to take hold as we move forward.

Earnings

A pre-tax loss of $2.2 million was recorded in the current year quarter versus $1.3 million of pre-tax income in the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The overall revenue decline, coupled with gross margin erosion on lower investment banking revenue and the increase in other operating expenses noted above contributed to this change.

A net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.6 million, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.0 million in the prior-year quarter, produced a net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, both basic and fully diluted, of $0.12 in the fiscal first quarter of 2020 versus net income per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.08 per share in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($0.8) million in the current year quarter compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, National had $21.8 million of cash versus $30.4 million as of September 30, 2019. The Company's balance sheet remains debt-free.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Non-GAAP measures shown in this release exclude various items detailed further below.

  • National defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgivable loan amortization and unrealized gain/loss on the firm’s warrant portfolio.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with the financial information included in this press release. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP results, when shown in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends related to the company's operating results.

NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
    
 December 31,
2019
(Unaudited)		 September 30,
2019
ASSETS   
Cash$21,820,000  $30,443,000 
Restricted cash962,000  960,000 
Cash deposits with clearing organizations643,000  436,000 
Securities owned, at fair value10,912,000  12,481,000 
Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations1,990,000  3,490,000 
Forgivable loans receivable2,911,000  1,834,000 
Other receivables, net7,881,000  5,672,000 
Prepaid expenses5,372,000  3,639,000 
Fixed assets, net5,026,000  5,067,000 
Intangible assets, net10,567,000  5,441,000 
Goodwill8,142,000  5,153,000 
Deferred tax asset, net3,305,000  4,560,000 
Operating lease assets15,231,000   
Other assets1,739,000  2,031,000 
Total Assets$96,501,000  $81,207,000 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Liabilities   
Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value$203,000  $ 
Accrued commissions and payroll payable12,579,000  18,590,000 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses7,516,000  8,643,000 
Deferred clearing and marketing credits314,000  367,000 
Contingent consideration6,346,000  1,620,000 
Operating lease liabilities17,332,000   
Other1,343,000  388,000 
Total Liabilities45,633,000  29,608,000 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding   
Common stock $0.02 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019; 13,278,835 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 13,158,441 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019265,000  263,000 
Additional paid-in-capital91,120,000  90,354,000 
Accumulated deficit(42,372,000) (40,779,000)
Total National Holdings Corporation Stockholders’ Equity49,013,000  49,838,000 
Non-controlling interest1,855,000  1,761,000 
Total Stockholders’ Equity50,868,000  51,599,000 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$96,501,000  $81,207,000 
        


 
NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Month Period Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
Revenues   
Commissions$23,167,000  $21,012,000 
Net dealer inventory gains (losses)1,192,000  (503,000)
Investment banking15,227,000  27,071,000 
Investment advisory7,389,000  5,858,000 
Interest and dividends1,394,000  1,584,000 
Transaction fees and clearing services1,775,000  2,149,000 
Tax preparation and accounting931,000  774,000 
Other116,000  162,000 
Total Revenues51,191,000  58,107,000 
    
Operating Expenses   
Commissions, compensation and fees45,299,000  49,410,000 
Clearing fees324,000  759,000 
Communications674,000  822,000 
Occupancy1,168,000  925,000 
License and registration1,024,000  579,000 
Professional fees2,194,000  1,985,000 
Interest14,000  8,000 
Depreciation and amortization530,000  398,000 
Other administrative expenses2,304,000  1,904,000 
Total Operating Expenses53,531,000  56,790,000 
Income (Loss) before Other Income (Expense) and Income Taxes(2,340,000) 1,317,000 
    
Other Income (Expense)   
Other income (expense)116,000  6,000 
Total Other Income116,000  6,000 
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes(2,224,000) 1,323,000 
    
Income tax expense (benefit)(725,000) 367,000 
Net Income (Loss)(1,499,000) 956,000 
    
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest(94,000)  
Net income (loss) attributable to National Holdings Corporation common shareholders$(1,593,000) $956,000 
    
Net income (loss) per share attributable to National Holdings Corporation common shareholders - Basic$(0.12) $0.08 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to National Holdings Corporation common shareholders - Diluted$(0.12) $0.08 
    
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic13,169,025  12,545,286 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted13,169,025  12,716,195 
      


 
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP* ADJUSTED EBITDA
  
 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, as reported$(1,593,000) $956,000 
Interest expense14,000  8,000 
Income taxes(725,000) 367,000 
Depreciation242,000  170,000 
Amortization288,000  228,000 
EBITDA(1,774,000) 1,729,000 
Non-cash compensation expense907,000  1,322,000 
Forgivable loan amortization163,000  171,000 
Unrealized loss (gain) on the firm's warrant portfolio(143,000) 1,020,000 
EBITDA, as adjusted$(847,000) $4,242,000 
        

* National defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgivable loan amortization and unrealized gains/losses on the firm’s warrant portfolio.

 