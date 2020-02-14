NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (“Tufin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUFN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Tufin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In April 2019, Tufin completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7.7 million shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share and raising approximately $107.8 million in capital. Then, on January 9, 2020, Tufin announced preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Tufin announced that it expects to report total revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, compared to its previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million, and that Tufin now anticipates non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million, compared to the Company’s previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $0.0 million to $3.0 million. Following this news, Tufin’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 24.04%, to close at $13.08 on January 9, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.