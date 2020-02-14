SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, has announced its fourth annual CoinAgenda Caribbean event happening in Puerto Rico February 26-27, 2020. CoinAgenda will be held at Piloto 151 in historic Old San Juan. Tickets, including discounted rates for Puerto Rico residents, are now available through www.coinagenda.com.



Speakers include:

Brock Pierce, Co-Founder of EOS Alliance, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin

Shawn Owen, Founder of SALT Lending and EQUA Start

Irina Linchfield, Founder of BlockchainCubed

Jacob Farber, Partner at Ouroboros LLP

Melissa Jun Rowley, Award-Winning Speaker, Writer and Presenter

Cyril Meduña, President and Managing Director at Advent-Morro Equity Partners

Giovanni Mendez, Blockchain Tax Attorney, Global Economic Optimization

Brian Bourgerie, Founder at InvestingBlock

Sean Walsh, CEO at HyperBlock

CoinAgenda Caribbean 2020 will discuss legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, with a special focus on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. In between the day’s content and in partnership with BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/), up to 20 companies (a mix of angel and VC investments as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment. The day will conclude with a cocktail party at an exclusive venue.

Blockchain companies seeking equity investment or with tokens trading on exchanges are invited to apply to pitch here. If selected, there is no cost for companies to pitch, and presenters will receive a complimentary ticket to CoinAgenda. Past pitch competition winners include Aeternity, Bancor, Omega One, SALT Lending, and Qtum, which each went on to raise millions in investment.



CoinAgenda Caribbean conference sessions will focus on connecting investors, traders, family offices, funds, and entrepreneurs to explore topics including:

Blockchain investment as the bitcoin halving approaches

Blockchain economic development in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico as a global crypto-friendly banking center

The brave new world of decentralized finance (aka “DeFi”)

Legal and regulatory issues for blockchain companies and investors.

“With bitcoin prices up more than 40 percent in the first six weeks of 2020, investors are beginning to position themselves for the next bull market, which has historically run up right after the bitcoin halving event that happens every four years - and will occur this year in May,” said Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of CoinAgenda. “Unlike four years ago, the blockchain economy includes so much more than just bitcoin, and this conference lets attendees meet global experts and entrepreneurs in an intimate environment where they can both learn and network one-on-one with world-class industry leaders.”



Since 2014, CoinAgenda has hosted events across North America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about speaking or sponsoring CoinAgenda Caribbean, please visit www.coinagenda.com. Special rates are available for residents of Puerto Rico. To purchase a ticket, click here.



ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda is the premier global conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014. To learn more about speaking, sponsoring, or attending CoinAgenda, please visit https://coinagenda.com/.

