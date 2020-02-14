New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Fat Transfer Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862264/?utm_source=GNW

The industry is growing at a rapid pace owing to an increased demand for facial fat transfer procedure, advanced facial rejuvenation technology, and a growing aging population.



Facial fat injections may reduce parts of the facial "wear and tear" that are commonly shown with age, such as frown lines, marionette lines, smile lines, furrows and wrinkles, and hollows in the face, for example, under the cheekbones or the eyes. Lips with a lack of volume can also be treated by fat transfer, such as scars or depressions in the face from scars, such as those from the skin break out. People with at least one of these conditions may be good candidates for autologous fat transfer. Fat recovery time differs from patient to patient; however, most people should take a minimum of 7-10 days off from work and other social activities. The initial healing will take a few weeks, after which the swelling will slowly decrease before the final results are evident. Although the recovery period is relatively mild for fat transfer, patients must allow ample time to heal properly. Patients should see final results after about six months, while progress will begin to become evident just a few days after surgery.



The facial fat transfer market has gained immense market momentum due to its wide range of benefits to the patients. For example, since the fat used for grafting is derived from the patient’s own body, there is almost no possibility of an adverse reaction, whereas the dermal filler-based hyaluronic acid has a possible risk of causing several allergic reactions. These benefits are also expected to drive the facial fat transfer market over the forecast period. Facial implant recovery is also a relatively mild process that needs at least a week of rest time before returning to work and other day-to-day activities. Exercise will be limited for a few weeks, and although the results should be immediately apparent, swelling will hinder the final results of the procedure at first. Swelling should begin to subside gradually and be fully resolved by approximately six months following the procedure.



Based on Donor Site, the market is segmented into Flank, Thigh and Abdomen. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Clinics & surgery centers and Hospitals. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Allergan PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS, Ranfac Corporation, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc., Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Scivision Biotech, Inc., and Teoxane Laboratories SA.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Donor Site



• Flank



• Thigh



• Abdomen



By End Use



• Clinics & surgery centers



• Hospitals



By Geography



