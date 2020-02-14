New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dust Control Systems Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862263/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the governments of different countries are also adopting environmental and worker safety standards and regulations. This leads to a higher demand for dust control systems. Manufacturers design cost-effective and higher-performance dust control systems improve the clean production process.



To improve the productivity of the dust control system, organizations focus on different aspects of the dust control system. Such systems include dust collector filters, compressed air systems, etc. Various industries are implementing environmentally-friendly and sustainable dust control technologies, as the dust control system is also used in areas with high levels of human activity. Industries are also looking for a personalized dust control system that can satisfy the need to monitor a specific type of dust.



Industrial, construction, and mining sites make a substantial contribution to air pollution across the globe. To check the increasing levels of air population, governments and environmental institutions in several nations are promoting the acceptance of modern technologies and equipment that can make the air quality better. Consequently, the global sales of dry type dust control systems would accelerate significantly in the coming years. Dry-type dust control systems have become more frequent at construction and mining sites, particularly in developed countries. Such factors are expected to support the development of the global market for dry-type dust control systems over the next few years.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Wet and Dry. Wet Type is further segmented into Wet electrostatic precipitators (WEPS) and Wet scrubbers. Dry Type is further bifurcated into Bag Dust Collectors, Vacuum Dust Collectors, Electrostatic Dust Collectors and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Construction, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverage and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Acquisition and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Illinois Tools Works, Inc. and Donaldson Company, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Dust Control Systems Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Spraying Systems Co., Absolent Group AB (Dust Control Systems Limited), BossTek, Inc., EmiControls Srl, Beltran Technologies, Inc., Camfil AB, and Sly, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Dust Control Systems Market



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: BossTek extended its portfolio of dust suppression equipment by adding an optional variable frequency drive (VFD) system to it. The new system enables the users in adjusting the airflow to suit a wide range of working environments and applications.



Sep-2019: Donaldson released iCue™ connected filtration service. This service is aimed at monitoring industrial dust collectors and sending real-time data and maintenance alerts directly to facility management teams.



Jan-2019: BossTek introduced DustBoss DB-60 Fusion, a suppression system that has been driven by a 25-horsepower electric motor. This new system was designed for reducing the emissions of particulate matter and oxides of nitrogen significantly to near-zero levels.



Nov-2018: Nederman MikroPul launched MikroPul-Assist Cloud-based service tool. This tool helps the industrial plant and personnel management by reducing downtime on a critical process and predicting the potential filter performance issue.



Nov-2018: Camfil introduced a new Gold Series X-Flo (GSX) industrial dust collector. The dust collector is used in industrial applications, which produces fibrous, process fine, and heavy specks of dust and fumes.



Aug-2018: Camfil APC launched HemiPleat premium retrofit filter cartridges. These cartridges are the best-suited dust collector brands and incorporate a pleating technology that provides more filter media to the air stream for increasing the performance of industrial dust collectors.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2018: Donaldson opened a new plant in Aguascalientes for expanding its presence in Mexico. The new facility was aimed at extending the production volume to meet the demand of the filter products.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Filtermist, an Absolent Group Company acquired Kerstar Ltd., a producer of cleaners. The acquisition helped the former company in broadening its product portfolio.



Jun-2019: Filtermist, a part of Absolent Group took over Carter Environmental’s Engineers Ltd.’s air services division. The acquisition provided several opportunities to Filtermist for enhancing its business.



Oct-2018: Nederman acquired Luwa Air Engineering AG, who is a manufacturer and supplier of custom-engineered heat recovery systems, air conditioning, and waste handling system for fibre applications. The acquisition enhanced the position of the former company in textile and fibre markets.



Mar-2018: Nederman took over Auburn FilterSense, who is a provider of reliable particulate emissions monitors and intelligent controls for dust filtration systems. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its product portfolio and providing better solutions to the customers.



Nov-2017: Nederman completed the acquisition of NEO Monitors. In the acquisition, the former company integrated its global solutions and strong aftermarket services with portfolio and advanced capabilities of the latter company for providing better solutions to the customers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Wet



o Wet electrostatic precipitators (WEPS)



o Wet scrubbers



• Dry



o Bag Dust Collectors



o Vacuum Dust Collectors



o Electrostatic Dust Collectors



o Others



By End User



• Construction



• Oil & Gas



• Pharmaceutical



• Mining



• Chemical



• Food & Beverage



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Illinois Tool Works, Inc.



• Donaldson Company, Inc.



• Nederman Holding AB



• Spraying Systems Co.



• Absolent Group AB (Dust Control Systems Limited)



• BossTek, Inc.



• EmiControls Srl



• Beltran Technologies, Inc.



• Camfil AB



• Sly, Inc.



