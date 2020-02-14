PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Quarterly Net Loss Reduced by 53% Compared to Prior Year

YTD Net Loss Reduced by 82% Compared to Prior Year

Total YTD Revenues of $14.4 Million Lower by 2% Compared to Prior Year

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing unique, differentiated therapies to millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019.



“We are pleased that our third fiscal quarter results show continued progress towards our goal of building a sustainable company that can deliver both growth and profitability. This quarter is the closest we have come to break-even in the Company’s history,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Trombly continued, “We anticipate that 2020 will be a year of focusing on business strategies and geographic markets that have shown success and have future promise. We expect that our revenues and earnings will fluctuate in the near-term as we divest low or non-profitable business units and invest in strategies that have shown positive results.”

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenue of $4,678,000 for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, decreased by $602,000, or 11%, from $5,280,000 for the same period last year. Product revenues of $4,381,000 for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, were down by 13%, or $664,000, when compared to $5,045,000 in the same period last year. This decrease was primarily the result of decline in product revenue of $918,000, or 31%, in the United States partly due to the launch of Epicyn in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and weakening insurance reimbursements for our prescription products in the current quarter. The decrease was partially offset by growth in product revenue of $195,000, or 17%, in Europe and Rest of World mostly as a result of increased sales, and an increase of product revenue of $59,000, or 6%, in Latin America.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Sonoma reported total revenues of $4,678,000 and total cost of revenues of $2,520,000, resulting in total gross profit of $2,158,000 or 46% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $2,847,000 or 54% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year. Product revenues were $4,381,000 and cost of product revenues were $2,394,000, resulting in product gross profit of $1,987,000, or 45% of product revenues, compared to product gross profit of $2,776,000, or 55% of product revenues, for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of product revenues was primarily due to product mix and weakened insurance reimbursements in the current period.

Total operating expenses during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 were $3,140,000, down $2,057,000, or 40%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily the result of certain cost savings measures implemented during 2019, including a reduction in headcount.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $1,084,000 decreased by $1,214,000, or 53%, when compared to net loss of $2,298,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net loss is due to a decrease in operating expenses of $2,057,000, or 40%, primarily due to certain cost saving measures implemented during the latter part of fiscal year 2019. EBITDA loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $802,000, was down $1,839,000, or 56%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $1,037,000, for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2019, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $3,727,000.

Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, of $14,357,000 decreased by $231,000, or 2%, as compared to $14,588,000 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Product revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 of $13,478,000 decreased by $297,000, or 2%, as compared to $13,775,000 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. This decrease in product revenue was primarily the result of a decline of $621,000, or 8%, in United States partly due to the launch of Epicyn in the prior year, weakening insurance reimbursements for our prescription products and a decrease in spending on sales and marketing efforts in the current period. This decrease was partially offset by growth in product revenue of $752,000, or 22% in Europe and Rest of World mostly as a result of increased sales and an expansion of customer base. Product revenues in Latin America for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, of $2,577,000 decreased by $428,000, or 14%, from $3,005,000 for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of a large initial order by our customer in Brazil in the nine months ended December 31, 2018, offset by a slight increase in Mexico revenue in the current period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, Sonoma reported total revenues of $14,357,000 and total cost of revenues of $7,538,000, resulting in total gross profit of 6,819,000 or 47% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $7,005,000 or 48% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 of $1,572,000 decreased by $7,004,000, when compared to net loss of $8,576,000 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net loss is due to a decrease in operating loss of $4,640,000 as a result of a decrease in operating expenses of $4,826,000 primarily due to certain cost savings measures implemented during the latter part of fiscal year 2019.

Additionally, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, Sonoma reported income related to the sale of certain assets to Petagon in the amount of $2,472,000. EBITDA loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 of $3,165,000, was down $3,708,000, or 54%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $6,873,000 for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing unique, differentiated therapies to millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Sonoma offers early-intervention relief with virtually no side-effects or contraindications. The company believes its products, which are sold throughout the United States and internationally, have improved patient outcomes for more than six million patients by treating and reducing certain skin diseases including acne, atopic dermatitis, scarring, infections, itch, pain and harmful inflammatory responses. Sonoma’s vision is to be a catalyst for improved care and increased access for all patients. The company's headquarters are in Petaluma, California, with manufacturing operations in the United States and Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “reduce,” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development and clinical studies, as well as uncertainties relative to varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ and Epicyn™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,727 $ 3,689 Accounts receivable, net 5,029 3,481 Inventories 2,825 3,409 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,048 1,694 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 229 223 Total current assets 13,858 12,496 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,057 – Property and equipment, net 483 727 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 1,025 1,103 Other assets 73 122 Total assets $ 16,496 $ 14,448 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,159 $ 1,255 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,423 1,501 Deferred revenue 228 47 Deferred revenue Invekra 57 55 Operating lease liabilities 291 – Current portion of long-term debt – 322 Current portion of capital leases – 141 Common Stock liability – 270 Total current liabilities 4,158 3,591 Operating lease liabilities non-current 807 – Long-term deferred revenue Invekra 322 356 Long-term debt, less current portion – 12 Total liabilities 5,287 3,959 Commitments and Contingencies – – Stockholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively; 1.55 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, 1,777,483 and 1,316,335 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 186,257 184,074 Accumulated deficit (170,869 ) (169,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,181 ) (4,349 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,209 10,489 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,496 $ 14,448





SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Product $ 4,381 $ 5,045 $ 13,478 $ 13,775 Service 297 235 879 813 Total revenues 4,678 5,280 14,357 14,588 Cost of revenues Product 2,394 2,269 7,147 7,006 Service 126 164 391 577 Total cost of revenues 2,520 2,433 7,538 7,583 Gross profit 2,158 2,847 6,819 7,005 Operating expenses Research and development 248 451 856 1,191 Selling, general and administrative 2,892 4,746 9,877 14,368 Total operating expenses 3,140 5,197 10,733 15,559 Loss from operations (982 ) (2,350 ) (3,914 ) (8,554 ) Interest expense (1 ) (7 ) (13 ) (26 ) Interest income 33 37 117 139 Other (expense) income (134 ) 22 (234 ) (135 ) Gain on sale of assets – – 2,472 – Net loss $ (1,084 ) $ (2,298 ) $ (1,572 ) $ (8,576 ) Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (2.37 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (10.79 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic and diluted 1,500 971 1,378 795 Other comprehensive loss Net loss $ (1,084 ) $ (2,298 ) $ (1,572 ) $ (8,576 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 264 (291 ) 168 (443 ) Comprehensive loss $ (820 ) $ (2,589 ) $ (1,404 ) $ (9,019 )





SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss: GAAP loss from operations as reported $ (982 ) $ (2,350 ) $ (3,914 ) $ (8,554 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 112 402 537 1,334 Depreciation and amortization 68 109 212 347 Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss $ (802 ) $ (1,839 ) $ (3,165 ) $ (6,873 ) (2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses: GAAP net (loss) income as reported $ (1,084 ) $ (2,298 ) $ (1,572 ) $ (8,576 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 112 402 537 1,334 Depreciation and amortization 68 109 212 347 Non-GAAP net (loss) income minus non-cash expenses $ (904 ) $ (1,787 ) $ (823 ) $ (6,895 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 3,140 $ 5,197 $ 10,733 $ 15,559 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (95 ) (378 ) (486 ) (1,245 ) Depreciation and amortization (10 ) (57 ) (43 ) (169 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 3,035 $ 4,762 $ 10,204 $ 14,145





(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating loss minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. (2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines net loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.





SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the Company’s disaggregated product revenues by geographic region:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Change % Change United States $ 2,059,000 $ 2,977,000 $ (918,000 ) (31 %) Latin America 988,000 929,000 59,000 6 % Europe and Rest of the World 1,334,000 1,139,000 195,000 17 % Total $ 4,381,000 $ 5,045,000 $ (664,000 ) (13 %)





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Change % Change United States $ 6,753,000 $ 7,374,000 $ (621,000 ) (8 %) Latin America 2,577,000 3,005,000 (428,000 ) (14 %) Europe and Rest of the World 4,148,000 3,396,000 752,000 22 % Total $ 13,478,000 $ 13,775,000 $ (297,000 ) (2 %)



