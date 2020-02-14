New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Holography Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862261/?utm_source=GNW

Digital holography generally includes two types of symbolic configurations: off-axis Digital Holography and phase-shifting Digital Holography.



Digital holography can be used not only for multidimensional sensing but also for holographic imaging of several light waves like nonlinear 3D holographic imaging. Nonlinear coherent lights like SHG, CARS and SRS waves can be recorded as holograms by modulating not only an object wave but also a reference wave. Holographic imaging of nonlinear coherent light like CAR, SHG, SRS, and evanescent waves, has been performed. Holographic SHG imaging was used to depict the 3D structure of collagen in the mouse tail dermis and epidermis.



The retail sector is a key end-user of the digital holography technology. Mannequins and people are gradually being replaced as holograms can be used to welcome customers and assist them in finding their way through the shop and get familiar with the product range. Holograms are projected to be a cost-effective solution with technological advances. Digital holography provides several advantages, such as the ability to quickly obtain holograms and offer high sensitivity, availability of full object information, etc. Digital holography also reduces the need for dark rooms and allows the use of chemicals required for conventional analog holography by reducing the complicated process of hologram production. The digital holography market is expected to expand as a large number of organizations are willing to purchase digital holograms for their products as they provide more coverage from piracy.



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Hardware market is further segmented into CCD/CMOS Camera, Laser, Beam Splitter and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Digital Holographic Displays, Digital Holographic Microscopy and Holographic Telepresence. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer, Medical and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Eon Reality, Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Holoxica Limited, Leia, Inc., HoloTech Switzerland AG, MetroLaser, Inc., Jasper Display Corporation, Geola Digital UAB, Trimos SA, and RealView Imaging Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Digital Holography Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2019: Leia collaborated with Continental in order to bring third dimension technology to automotive vehicles.



Sep-2017: Leia partnered with Red Digital Camera, a manufacturer of professional digital cinema cameras. The partnership was aimed at launching the world’s first lightfield “holographic” smartphone -- the HYDROGEN ONE.



Aug-2017: Lyncee Tec signed distribution agreement with Quantum Analytics. Under this agreement, the customers in US can purchase the DHM directly from Quantum Analytics.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2017: HoloTech acquired 3D Holographic Imagers and print business of Zebra Imaging. The acquisition strengthened its business with the expansion of its portfolio.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Offering



• Hardware



o CCD/CMOS Camera



o Laser



o Beam Splitter



o Others



• Software



By Application



• Digital Holographic Displays



• Digital Holographic Microscopy



• Holographic Telepresence



By End User



• Commercial



• Aerospace & Defense



• Automotive



• Consumer



• Medical



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Eon Reality, Inc.



• Lyncee Tec SA



• Holoxica Limited



• Leia, Inc.



• HoloTech Switzerland AG



• MetroLaser, Inc.



• Jasper Display Corporation



• Geola Digital UAB



• Trimos SA



• RealView Imaging Ltd.



