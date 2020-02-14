New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conductive Textiles Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862260/?utm_source=GNW

Cotton, polyester, nylon, and wool are the basic materials of the fabric. Conductive textiles embody the property which helps them to conduct electricity and are therefore used in a number of applications by different end-use industries. The primary function of conductive textiles is to regulate static electricity and to protect against electromagnetic interference.



Conductive textiles have the smoothness and fragility of the fabric combined with electrical properties. These textiles are used in projects requiring a soft, flexible, and washable circuit. They are also used to create low-profile switches in projects where manufactured and hard conductive materials couldn’t be used. Fabrics can be sewn, cut, stretched, crumpled and shaped in ways that heavy metals, carbon, and plastic cannot be used.



Demand for wearable conductive textiles, both robust and comfortable, is rising in military and defense applications, such as for use in uniforms and other support jackets and clothing. For example, Vorbeck Materials Corporation and Bluewater Defense Inc. have joined forces to launch wearable antennas, a product designed for tactical, military and commercial use with conductive textiles. The product is also used in the manufacture of conductive ground airplanes and in radar reflection through military and defense end-users. In the healthcare sector, conductive textiles can be used for both clinical and non-clinical applications. These textiles are structured to provide both comfort and versatility at the same time. Textiles can enable health care providers to track and communicate the conditions of patients as they can identify, acquire, and transmit physiological signals.



Based on Fabric, the market is segmented into Polyester, Nylon, Cotton and Wool. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles and Knitted Textiles. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Military & Defense and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Toray Industries, Inc., BekaertDeslee Holdings NV (Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH), Seiren Co., Ltd., Laird PLC (Advent International), Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, Herculite Products, Inc., KGS Diamond Group SA, V Technical Textiles, Inc., and Eeonyx Corporation.



