Research activities that involve vehicle aerodynamics are meant to improve the operating speed and these have led to several advanced designs. It helps to further enhance the product demand. Constant innovations in automotive glass features have enhanced the overall value and operational optimization.



Technological innovations in the automotive industry help attain maximum fuel effectiveness and passenger safety. This has compelled the manufacturers to get involved in thorough R&D, which is projected to fuel the automotive aftermarket glass growth. Lightweight properties and improved security are prominent factors that are increasing product penetration in the industry. The North American and European markets are the leading regions and are coining on the technology in the automotive glass sector, like smart glass. Smart glass products feature value-added functions like improving driving comfort, efficiency, and safety through head-up displays (HUDs). These factors are also driving the market. Some of the key players in the market include Fuyao, Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Benson Auto Glass, and others.



The rapid adoption of sunroof glass, specifically in high-end vehicles, is expected to cause a positive impact on the growth of the automotive glass market. Presently, consumers have shown their preference toward a sunroof in the car, which has increased the adoption rate of glass. Installing sunroof is not only limited to the luxury car segment but has also been introduced to other segments by car manufacturers like Toyota and Honda. Additionally, innovations in vehicle designs have increased the size of the windshield and side windows, thereby leading to the overall industry development.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Tempered, Laminated and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Windscreen, Sidelite, Backlite and Others. Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Expansions and Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Magna International, Inc., Corning, Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Group, and AGC, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Corning, Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, Magna International, Inc., Gentex Corporation, and Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation (Koch Industries), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, AGC, Inc., and Webasto Group.



Recent strategies deployed in Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Corning came into partnership with LG, electronics giant and Visteon, a leader in automotive electronics technology. The partnership is aimed at deploying curved automotive interior glass solutions. The partnership would attract demand for gorilla glass and other fiber optics products.



Jun-2019: AGC Automotive Europe signed a franchise agreement with Belron, a VGRR Group. In this agreement, AGC has 37 VGRR locations in Poland that operate under the NordGlass brand and 19 VGRR locations in the Czech Republic that operate under AG Experts brand and would now operate under the Belron brand.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2019: Fuyao Glass Europe signed a definitive agreement to acquire SAM Automotive with Dr. HolgerLeichtle, an assignee in bankruptcy for SAM. The acquired assets include materials, equipment, industrial tools, and products.



Jan-2017: AGC acquired Dan-Glas, a distributor of automotive replacement glass. The acquisition expands its reach to Denmark.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2018: Guardian Glass Europe introduced SunGuard® SuperNeutral™ (SN) 63, a double-silver coated solar control glass with grey, neutral appearance. This glass provides high-light transmission, excellent solar control, thermal insulation, very low external reflection, neutral & low internal reflection, etc.



Jan-2018: Guardian Glass launched SunGuard® SuperNeutral® (SN) series of coated glass products to extend its Middle East product line portfolio. The new series has been designed following quality standards and the highest safety.



Expansions:



Dec-2019: Guardian Glass expanded its geographical footprints to the Asia Pacific by opening a new facility in Bangkok. The new facility allows the company to serve its regional customers more efficiently and effectively. It also offers the customers with more integrated experience by providing a single customer service team rather than communicating directly with individual Guardian Glass plants.



Sep-2019: AGC announced that it is opening a new plant in AGC Automotive (Suzhou) Inc. The new plant is aimed at producing large 3D/complex-shaped cover glass for car-mounted displays.



Jan-2019: Saint-Gobain opened a new flat glass production facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, India. This facility was marked as its fifth plant in India. The facility manufactures clear, tinted and solar-control reflective glass and serves the domestic demand.



Jul-2018: Corning made an investment in its existing production facility in China for its automotive glass solutions business. The facility is located at Hefei Xinzhan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone in the Anhui Province of China and it started producing the gorilla glass for automotive interiors.



May-2018: Nippon Glass Sheet invested in its production capacity of online TCO (transparent conductive oxide) coated glass for supporting the solar market. The expansion was aimed at accelerating the shift in the portfolio of the company.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Tempered



• Laminated



• Others



By Application



• Windscreen



• Sidelite



• Backlite



• Others



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Car



• Light Commercial Vehicle



• Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Corning, Inc.



• Saint-Gobain Group



• Magna International, Inc.



• Gentex Corporation



• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.



• Guardian Industries Corporation (Koch Industries)



• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.



• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited



• AGC, Inc.



• Webasto Group



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

