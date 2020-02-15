New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862258/?utm_source=GNW

Hectic daily routine, high levels of stress, frequent travel and long workdays are some of the factors that drive market growth.



In the fast-paced and ever-changing world, people prefer to take shortcuts to meet the demands of everyday life. The unhealthy lifestyle has a significant impact on the body and the mind, which leads to many health problems. Skin fatigue is one of the common issues that most people bound to a fixed schedule face. Globalization and urban development have a huge impact on the market of anti-fatigue cosmetics. Manufacturers of anti-fatigue skincare products have also been discovering new markets to evolve the market with globalization. The thriving skincare market is highly fragmented and populated. Many new market entrants are launched in department stores and specialty stores each year, providing opportunities for skincare products to present themselves in the market.



Compared with rural areas, the visibility and availability of anti-fatigue skincare products are strong in urbanized regions. Market players in the anti-fatigue cosmetics industry have great opportunities to explore rural areas and increase market share. Significant demand is projected from developed countries for premium anti-fatigue cosmetics. North America was the dominant region in the market. A significant part of the U.S. population has suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome. This disorder is more common among women than men. It makes the skin appear dull, dry and leaves premature age. It is caused by overstressing, lack of sleep, and an unhealthy diet. Nearly 30% of the U.S. adult population is dealing with insomnia, resulting in puffy eyes and dark circles. Anti-fatigue cosmetics have, therefore, gained significant popularity in this region.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cream, Oil, Gel, Serum, Lotion and Other Products. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, L’Oreal Group, LVMH SE (Christian Dior), and Unilever PLC are some of the forerunners in the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., LVMH SE (Christian Dior), Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes), Bio Veda Action Research Company (Biotique), Nuxe Group, Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL, and Clarins Group SA.



Recent strategies deployed in Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2019: Shiseido came into partnership with Tory Burch for the development and distribution of Tory Burch beauty brands.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Estee Lauder completed the acquisition of Have & Be Co. Ltd., a global skincare company behind Dr. Jart+ and men’s grooming brand Do the Right Thing. The acquisition helped the former company in the broadening of its product portfolio.



Oct-2019: Shiseido took over Drunk Elephant, a cult skincare brand. This acquisition enhances the portfolio of skincare products of Shiseido made with an efficacious level of ingredients.



Jan-2017: L’Oreal announced the acquisition of three companies, CeraVe, AcneFree, and Ambi, from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. This acquisition complemented the skincare division of L’Oreal and it would help L’Oreal in doubling its revenues.



Geographical Expansions:



Nov-2018: Estee Lauder opened a first travel retail counter for its subsidiary, Too Faced, located at DFS store in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. This counter will showcase cosmetic products such as replenishing primer, hydrating coconut water spray, foundations, mascara, etc.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2019: Nuxe launched the Creme Prodigieuse Boost range, a new generation of multi-corrective skincare. This has been designed for protecting and rejuvenating the damaged and stressed skin with a range of six incredible natural skincare products.



Sep-2018: Revlon unveiled PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation for its Platinum and Diamond members. This foundation contains anti-pollution, anti-oxidants, and anti-blue light ingredients for protecting the skin.



May-2018: Vichy launched Vitamin C Serum. This serum provides pure and potent formulas that help in maintaining skin health.



May-2018: Mesoestetic extended its home ampoules line through launching new solutions and relaunching existing products. These products protect the barrier functions, moisturizing, nourishing, and repairing skin and preventing the formation of wrinkles.



Mar-2018: Dior extended its Hydra Life collection with the launch of several new products. The new products are designed for rejuvenating the skin and offer a refreshing boost of moisture.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Products



• Cream



• Oil



• Gel



• Serum



• Lotion



• Other Products



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• L’Oreal Group



• Unilever PLC



• Shiseido Company, Limited



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• LVMH SE (Christian Dior)



• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)



• Bio Veda Action Research Company (Biotique)



• Nuxe Group



• Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL



• Clarins Group SA







