New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Machine Vision will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$531.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$536.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Machine Vision will reach a market size of US$548.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AMETEK, Inc.; Cognex Corporation; General Electric Company; Hexagon AB; Keyence Corporation; Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.; National Instruments Corporation; Nikon Corporation; Olympus Corporation; Omron Corporation; Teledyne Technologies Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Digital Imaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Machine Vision (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Machine Vision (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Machine Vision (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Metrology (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Metrology (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Metrology (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Radiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Radiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Radiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: LiDAR (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: LiDAR (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: LiDAR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Inspection (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Inspection (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Inspection (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Reverse Engineering (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Reverse Engineering (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Reverse Engineering (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Surveying (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Surveying (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Surveying (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Machinery (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Machinery (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 47: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 54: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 55: Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: United States Digital Imaging Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 64: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 72: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital

Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Digital Imaging Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Digital Imaging Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 82: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Chinese Digital Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: Digital Imaging Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 91: European Digital Imaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Digital Imaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Digital Imaging Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: European Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: French Digital Imaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 112: German Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: German Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 121: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Italian Digital Imaging Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: Digital Imaging Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: Digital Imaging Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 141: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 157: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMETEK

COGNEX CORPORATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HEXAGON AB

KEYENCE CORPORATION

MATROX ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

NIKON CORPORATION

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

OMRON CORPORATION

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001