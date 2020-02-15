New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798352/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Cordierite will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$469 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cordierite will reach a market size of US$32.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Bosal International; Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.; Continental AG; Corning, Inc.; Denso Corporation; Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG; Faurecia SA; Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG; Ibiden Co., Ltd.; Johnson Matthey PLC; Katcon; NGK Insulators Ltd.; Rypos, Inc.; Sankei Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Tenneco, Inc.; Umicore N.V.; Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd; Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798352/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Cordierite (Substrate) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cordierite (Substrate) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cordierite (Substrate) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Silicon Carbide (Substrate) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Silicon Carbide (Substrate) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Silicon Carbide (Substrate) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Substrates (Substrate) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Substrates (Substrate) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Substrates (Substrate) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Platinum-Rhodium (Pt-Rh) (Regeneration Catalyst)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Platinum-Rhodium (Pt-Rh) (Regeneration Catalyst)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 15: Platinum-Rhodium (Pt-Rh) (Regeneration Catalyst)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Palladium-Rhodium (Pd-Rh) (Regeneration Catalyst)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Palladium-Rhodium (Pd-Rh) (Regeneration Catalyst)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Palladium-Rhodium (Pd-Rh) (Regeneration Catalyst)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Platinum-Palladium-Rhodium (Pt-Pd-Rh) (Regeneration
Catalyst) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Platinum-Palladium-Rhodium (Pt-Pd-Rh) (Regeneration
Catalyst) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Platinum-Palladium-Rhodium (Pt-Pd-Rh) (Regeneration
Catalyst) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the United
States by Substrate: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the United
States by Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Canadian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Review by Substrate in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Review by Regeneration Catalyst in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 33: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Regeneration Catalyst
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market by
Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Chinese Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market by
Regeneration Catalyst: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018-2025
Table 50: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Substrate: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018-2025
Table 53: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in France by
Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in France by
Regeneration Catalyst: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 60: French Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 66: German Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market by
Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Italian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market by
Regeneration Catalyst: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Particulate Filter
(OEM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Particulate Filter
(OEM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Spanish Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Review by Substrate in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Review by Regeneration Catalyst in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 84: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Regeneration Catalyst
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Russia by
Substrate: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Russia by
Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018-2025
Table 92: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Substrate: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018-2025
Table 95: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Regeneration Catalyst: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Indian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Review by Substrate in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Review by Regeneration Catalyst in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 117: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Regeneration Catalyst
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 120: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2009-2017
Table 123: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diesel Particulate
Filter (OEM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diesel Particulate
Filter (OEM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Share Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Substrate:
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market by Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market by Regeneration Catalyst: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018-2025
Table 140: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Substrate: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018-2025
Table 143: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Brazil by
Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Brazil by
Regeneration Catalyst: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Share Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Diesel Particulate Filter
(OEM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Substrate: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Substrate: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Diesel Particulate Filter
(OEM) Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Diesel Particulate Filter
(OEM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Diesel Particulate Filter
(OEM) Market Share Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market by Substrate in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market by Regeneration Catalyst in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 171: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Regeneration
Catalyst for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Analysis by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018-2025
Table 179: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Substrate: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018-2025
Table 182: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Substrate for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
by Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Regeneration Catalyst for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
by Regeneration Catalyst: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 192: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 193: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2009-2017
Table 195: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Regeneration Catalyst:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Regeneration Catalyst for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM)
Market Share Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to
2025
Table 203: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Africa by
Substrate: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Regeneration
Catalyst: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market in Africa by
Regeneration Catalyst: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 207: African Diesel Particulate Filter (OEM) Market Share
Breakdown by Regeneration Catalyst: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
BOSAL INTERNATIONAL
CLEAN DIESEL TECHNOLOGIES
CONTINENTAL AG
CORNING
DENSO CORPORATION
EBERSPÄCHER CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEMS GMBH & CO. KG
FAURECIA SA
FRIEDRICH BOYSEN GMBH & CO. KG
IBIDEN
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
KATCON
NGK INSULATORS
RYPOS, INC.
SANKEI GIKEN KOGYO CO., LTD.
TENNECO
UMICORE NV/SA
YUNGJIN PHARM.
YUTAKA GIKEN
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798352/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: