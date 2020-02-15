New York, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798351/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.6 Billion by the year 2025, Cans will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$717.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$841.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cans will reach a market size of US$664 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Air Liquide SA; BASF SE; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group); Cummins, Inc.; Graco, Inc.; Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.; PotashCorp. (Canada); Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Total SA; Yara International ASA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798351/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Cans (Supply Mode) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cans (Supply Mode) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cans (Supply Mode) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) (Supply Mode)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) (Supply Mode)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) (Supply Mode)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bulk (Supply Mode) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bulk (Supply Mode) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bulk (Supply Mode) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Pumps (Supply Mode) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Pumps (Supply Mode) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Pumps (Supply Mode) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Passenger car (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Passenger car (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Passenger car (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: LCV (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: LCV (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: LCV (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: HCV (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: HCV (Vehicle Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: HCV (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in the United
States by Supply Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Breakdown by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in the United
States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Canadian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic
Market Review by Supply Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supply Mode for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Canadian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic
Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Supply
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Supply Mode for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supply Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market by
Supply Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 46: Chinese Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supply Mode:
2018-2025
Table 53: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Supply Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Breakdown by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 56: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in France by
Supply Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market Share
Analysis by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in France by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Supply Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market Share
Breakdown by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supply Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market by
Supply Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 73: Italian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Exhaust Fluid
Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Supply Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Supply Mode
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Market Share Analysis by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Exhaust Fluid
Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supply Mode:
2018-2025
Table 83: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Supply Mode: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Market Share Breakdown by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 86: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in
Asia-Pacific by Supply Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Supply Mode:
2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Supply Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supply Mode: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: Rest of World Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Historic Market Review by Supply Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supply Mode for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Rest of World Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket
Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 99: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Aftermarket Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIR LIQUIDE SA
BASF SE
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS
CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION (SINOPEC GROUP)
CUMMINS
GRACO
NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
POTASHCORP.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
TOTAL SA
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798351/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: