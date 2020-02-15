New York, Feb. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Invisible Orthodontics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862349/?utm_source=GNW

• Increasing Preference for Cosmetic Dentistry

• Higher Penetration of Clear Aligners in Developed Regions



The global orthodontics industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapid shift from traditional & visible metal braces to invisible ones such as lingual and clear aligners. Several orthodontic solutions are being introduced due to the growing demand for treatment from the teenager and young adult population segment. The market is likely to grow mainly due to the increase in misaligned teeth or malocclusion disorders and the high adoption of the latest generation of invisible orthodontic appliances. Advanced braces are easy to use, consume less time to fix, reduce tooth decay, and help in proper chewing of food. Hence, these factors are likely to contribute to market growth.



The market has witnessed significant growth in terms of sales volume, primarily due to the growing prevalence of malocclusion and increasing demand for sensitive, accurate dental procedures. The wider availability of invisible braces is likely to boost the global invisible orthodontics market during the coming years. Besides, the availability of cost-effective and high-quality dental care in developing countries, patients from developed regions come here with the help of dental tourism.



The study considers the present scenario of the invisible orthodontics market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Invisible Orthodontics Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, patient group, end-users, and geography. The clear aligners segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of tooth misalignment disorders. In the US, over 70 million adults and teenagers visit the dentist to fix issues to traditional brackets. They prefer clear aligners as they are nearly invisible, removable, easy to clean, and offer a reduced chance of tooth decay. The increasing need for looking attractive with safe orthodontic products is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The ceramic braces segment is likely to grow at a moderate rate due to the rise in malocclusion. Ceramic braces are likely to be preferred by teenagers and adults to ensure rigid and absolute cooperation between now healthy and mature teeth. The growing demand for aesthetically attractive braces for orthodontic treatment is expected to drive the demand for lingual braces. These braces are fixed at the back of the teeth, which make them nearly invisible from the front. The braces offer customized options depending on the patient’s requirements and provide high comfort.



Advances in orthodontic technology have made treatment more comfortable and less noticeable. These cosmetic dentistry products are now designed with CAD/CAM and 3-D technology, hence offered precise and accurate solutions for misaligned teeth in adults. Advanced treatment options are focused on minimizing the appearance of the appliance to fit any lifestyle of adults better. The children & adolescent segment is likely to grow due to the increasing incidence of malocclusion in teenagers and adolescents. Spacing, crowding, bite, and alignment can easily be treated with advanced treatment options such as invisible orthodontics. The application of clear aligners, ceramic, and lingual braces offers durability and improves chewing and digestion. Teens are conscious about their looks during the high schools, and such invisible orthodontics are expected to gain popularity in this patient group. The dental services industry is likely to witness a trend of consolidation and the corresponding rise in DSOs, especially in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK.



Dental and orthodontic clinics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR on account of the increasing number of private clinics as well as solo dental practices, especially in developing and emerging countries. Large dental clinics are entering into partnerships with invisible orthodontics vendors, thereby boosting growth. Patients with malocclusion disorders prefer to receive a highly personalized tooth straightening treatment from dental clinics, thus bolstering their share in the market.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Clear Aligners

• Ceramic Braces

• Lingual Braces

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

• Adults

• Children & Adolescents

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Dental Clinics & Orthodontic Clinics

• Hospitals

• Dental Service Organizations



Insights by Geography



North America is expected to grow at a significant rate due to a large pool of population with dental disorders such as malocclusion and high demand for aesthetic products for dental treatment. The demand is likely to be driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high-quality product availability, and extensive reach of innovative products. Moreover, the region has a presence of major key vendors offering a diverse range of aesthetic dentistry products. The US orthodontics market size is expected to grow during the forecast period. The European region is likely to grow due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels of advanced orthodontics, and increased focus on technological advancements. The favorable reimbursement guidelines and infrastructure for the guidance of using clear aligners are the other major factors expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy are the major revenue contributors in Europe. The increasing number of M&As and the growing accessibility of dental care are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are the major revenue contributors in the region. The invisible orthodontics market in China is likely to grow significantly on account of the increasing number of dentists and the expanding presence of key players, coupled with a large pool of patient populations with a high incidence of tooth misalignment challenges.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



Insights by Vendors



The global market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several global regional and local players. The dominant players have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. These players are expected to dominate the market with the introduction of safe and efficient invisible orthodontics products in the market. Global players are likely to focus on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Prominent players are expected to offer the latest generation products, such as clear aligners. Although the market offers significant growth opportunities due to sufficiently available substitute products and the dominance of major vendors dominance in the market.



Key Vendors

• Align Technology

• Danaher

• 3M

• Institut Straumann

• Dentsply Sirona



Other Vendors

• American Orthodontics

• Clearbite Aligners

• ClearPath Healthcare Services

• DynaFlex

• FORESTADENT Bernhard Förster

• Geniova Technologies

• Henry Schein Orthodontics

• Orthos

• SCHEU-DENTAL

• BioMers Products

• Great Lakes Dental Technologies

• G&H Orthodontics

• Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

• Shanghai EA Medical Instruments

• SmileDirectClub

• TP Orthodontics

• Voodoo Manufacturing



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the invisible orthodontics market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862349/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001