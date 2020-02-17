Nanterre (France), February 17, 2020
FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS
ALL 2019 FINANCIAL TARGETS ACHIEVED DEMONSTRATING RESILIENCE AND FOCUS ON CASH
2020 GUIDANCE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE MEDIUM-TERM AMBITIONS
2019 KEY FIGURES
HIGH-QUALITY RECORD ORDER INTAKE
§ Record order intake in 2019 resulted in cumulative three-year rolling order intake of €68 billion
INCREASE IN PROPOSED DIVIDEND TO €1.30 PER SHARE (vs. €1.25 paid in 2019)
2020 GUIDANCE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE MEDIUM-TERM AMBITIONS
With the assumption that worldwide automotive production should be down c. 3% in 2020, Faurecia’s full-year 2020 guidance is as follows:
Patrick KOLLER, CEO of Faurecia, declared:
“In 2019, we further demonstrated our resilience in a very challenging environment whilst continuing to deploy our transformation strategy. We achieved all our financial targets thanks to our agility to adapt to market conditions that worsened during the year. At the same time, we actively implemented our strategy focused on the Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility. We created our new Business Group, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, which has a clear and robust roadmap for profitable growth, and we acquired the remaining 50% stake in SAS that we will consolidate as from this year. We also continued our investment in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles through the creation of a 50/50 joint venture with Michelin. I thank all Faurecia teams for their effective contribution to the strong performance of 2019 and would like in particular to offer our support and sympathy to our colleagues in China.
2020 should be another challenging year in terms of market conditions. We expect, at this stage, a drop of about 3% in worldwide automotive production. We have the appropriate plans in place to improve our performance. We will remain focused on resilience and cash generation. Our guidance is fully aligned with our medium-term vision and ambitions presented last November at our Capital Markets Day.
In 2020, we will accelerate the deployment of our convictions through our key initiatives including a strong focus on Total Customer Satisfaction and our program to become CO2 Neutral by 2030. Our objective is to ensure sustainable value creation for all of Faurecia’s stakeholders.”
ALL 2019 FINANCIAL TARGETS ACHIEVED IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT, DEMONSTRATING RESILIENCE AND FOCUS ON CASH
|in €m
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Sales
at constant currencies & excl. Clarion scope effect
|17,524.7
|17,768.3
|+1.4%
-3.0%
|Operating income
|1,273.9
|1,283.3
|+0.7%
|as % of sales
|7.3%
|7.2%
|-10bps
|as % of sales, excluding Clarion
|7.4%
|+10bps
|Net cash flow
|528.1
|587.0
|+11.2%
Sales of €17,768.3 million, up 1.4% on a reported basis
Operating income of €1,283.3 million and resilient operating margin at 7.2% of sales
The resilience of operating margin despite a strong negative impact from volume/mix of €188 million was achieved thanks to cost savings of €175 million generated by the Group’s three global cost optimization programs and resilience actions put in place as early as the second half of 2018 for cost flexibilization.
Net cash flow of €587.0m, up 11.2% year-on-year
HIGH-QUALITY ORDER INTAKE IN 2019 RESULTING IN CUMULATIVE THREE-YEAR ROLLING ORDER INTAKE OF €68 BILLION
2019 was a record year of order intake with a cumulative three-year rolling (2017-2019) figure of €68 billion lifetime sales.
The 2019 order intake included:
Total 2019 order intake for New Value Spaces (including these mentioned above) represented 17% of 2019 order intake vs. 12% in 2018.
Strong order intake reflects Faurecia’s capability to attract new business and continue gaining market share.
In 2019, Faurecia also received 48 customer awards demonstrating high recognition, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.
SALES AND PROFITABILITY BY BUSINESS GROUP
Seating (39% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|7,438.0
|448.5
|6.0%
|Currency
|52.1
|0.7%
|Ex-currency*
|-516.9
|-6.9%
|2019
|6,973.2
|-6.2%
|453.1
|6.5%
|* including bolt-ons for
|€106.1m
Sales
Operating income
·The improvement of 50bps in operating margin was mainly driven by improved execution and accretive mix effect (seat structures vs. complete seats).
Interiors (30% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|5,362.6
|325.3
|6.1%
|Currency
|58.2
|1.1%
|Ex-currency*
|-50.6
|-0.9%
|2019
|5,370.2
|0.1%
|293.7
|5.5%
|* including bolt-ons for
|€20.9m
Sales
Operating income
·The deterioration of 60bps in operating margin was mainly attributable to the temporary impact from losses in the Decoration activity in Europe for €37 million (back to profit expected in H2 2020).
Clean Mobility (26% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|4,615.1
|499.8
|10.8%
|Currency
|74.6
|1.6%
|Ex-currency*
|-36.2
|-0.8%
|2019
|4,653.5
|0.8%
|524.6
|11.3%
|* including bolt-ons for
|€13.6m
Sales
Operating income
·The improvement of 50bps in operating margin was mainly driven by North America, Europe and South America (tax recovery in Brazil).
Faurecia Clarion Electronics (5% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|109.1
|0.3
|0.3%
|Currency
|1.7
|n/a
|Ex-currency*
|74.4
|n/a
|Scope (Clarion 9 months)
|586.3
|n/a
|2019
|771.4
|n/a
|11.9
|1.5%
|* including bolt-ons for
|€49.2m
Sales
Operating income
SALES AND PROFITABILITY BY REGION
Europe (49% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|8,858.2
|565.9
|6.4%
|Currency
|-15.8
|-0.2%
|Ex-currency*
|-250.1
|-2.8%
|Scope (Clarion 9 months)
|49.2
|0.6%
|2019
|8,641.4
|-2.4%
|558.0
|6.5%
|* including bolt-ons for
|€52.9m
Sales
Operating income
·Operating margin improved by 10bps despite lower sales.
North America (25% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|4,474.2
|289.7
|6.5%
|Currency
|227.2
|5.1%
|Ex-currency
|-364.0
|-8.1%
|Scope (Clarion 9 months)
|146.0
|3.3%
|2019
|4,483.4
|0.2%
|282.6
|6.3%
Sales
Operating income
·The deterioration of 20bps mainly resulted from the GM strike.
Asia (21% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|3,257.2
|367.0
|11.3%
|Currency
|41.7
|1.3%
|Ex-currency*
|81.1
|2.5%
|Scope (Clarion 9 months)
|386.1
|11.9%
|2019
|3,766.0
|15.6%
|373.6
|9.9%
|* including bolt-ons for
|€136.9m
Sales
Operating income
South America (4% of Group sales)
|Sales
|Operating income
|€m
|vs. 2018
|€m
|% sales
|2018
|714.1
|24.6
|3.4%
|Currency
|-60.0
|-8.4%
|Ex-currency
|37.2
|5.2%
|Scope (Clarion 9 months)
|5.0
|0.7%
|2019
|696.4
|-2.5%
|47.9
|6.9%
Sales
Operating income
·Operating margin improved by 350bps, mainly driven by tax recovery in Brazil (PIS-Cofins).
NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) OF €590 MILLION INCLUDED HIGHER RESTRUCTURING TO ADAPT TO MARKET CONDITIONS AND COSTS RELATED TO THE ACQUISITION OF CLARION
Group operating income stood at €1,283.3 million, slightly up compared with €1,273.9 million in 2018.
Net income before minority interests was a profit of €664.7 million vs. a profit of €793.3 million in 2018.
Minority interests amounted to €75.0 million vs. €92.5 million in 2018.
Net income (Group share) was a profit of €589.7 million vs. a profit of €700.8 million in 2018.
NET CASH FLOW OF €587 MILLION, UP 11.2%
STRONG FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE AND SECURED FINANCING
EBITDA stood at €2,404.3 million, up 12.3% vs. €2,140.6 million in 2018.
Net cash flow stood at €587.0 million, up 11.2% vs. €528.1 million in 2018.
After a negative impact of €906 million related to IFRS16 (€726 million impact on opening net debt at January 1, 2019 + €180 million for the year 2019), the Group’s net financial debt stood at €2,524 million at December 31, 2019, representing 1.05x EBITDA.
Faurecia’s sound financial structure is supported by strong discipline and secured financing flexibility.
Through recent refinancing operations, Faurecia has an average long-term cost of financing below 2.5%, with no significant long-term debt repayment before June 2025:
Faurecia’s ratings (BB+/Ba1 with stable outlook) were recently reaffirmed by all three rating agencies.
INCREASE IN PROPOSED DIVIDEND TO €1.30 PER SHARE
The Board of Directors will propose at the next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held in Paris on May 29, the payment of a dividend of €1.30 per share vs. the dividend of €1.25 paid last year.
It will be paid in cash early June.
The dividend increase reflects the Group’s confidence in its capability to generate profitable growth and enhanced cash flow as well as its commitment to create shareholder value.
OUTLOOK
In an environment that offers low visibility, Faurecia’s current assumption is that worldwide automotive production should be down c. 3% in 2020 vs. 2019. There should be a strong seasonality, with the first quarter being the weakest of the year and expected to post a drop in double digits, mostly impacted by Asia and Europe.
Based on this assumption, Faurecia’s full-year 2020 financial targets are the following:
Main currency assumptions: USD/€ @ 1.15 average and CNY/€ @ 7.80 average
This guidance does not include the risk of a possible impact of Covid-19 on the global supply chain.
The 2020 guidance is fully aligned with the medium-term 2022 ambitions that Faurecia presented at its Capital Markets Day of November 26, 2019:
About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 37 R&D centers and 115,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2019, the Group posted sales of €17.8 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com
APPENDICES
Definitions of terms used in this document
1. Sales growth
Faurecia’s year-on-year sales evolution is made of three components:
As scope effect, Faurecia presents all acquisitions/divestments, whose sales on an annual basis amount to more than €250 million.
Other acquisitions below this threshold are considered as “bolt-on acquisitions” and are included in “Growth at constant currencies”.
Profit and Loss Statement
|in €m
|FY 2018
|FY 2019
|Change
|Sales
|17,525
|17,768
|+1.4%
|ex-currency growth
|-3.0%
|Operating income (before amort. of acquired intangible assets)
|1,274
|1,283
|+0.7%
|as % of sales
|7.3%
|7.2%
|-10bps
|Amort. of intangible assets acquired in business combinations
|-11
|-56
|Operating income (after amort. of acquired intangible assets)
|1,263
|1,227
|-2.9%
|Restructuring
|-101
|-194
|Other non-recurring operating income and expense
|-47
|-20
|Net interest expense & Other financial income and expense
|-164
|-219
|Income before tax of fully consolidated companies
|952
|794
|-16.6%
|Income taxes
|-190
|-167
|as % of pre-tax income
|(20.0%)
|(21.0%)
|Net income of fully consolidated companies
|762
|627
|-17.7%
|Share of net income of associates
|31
|38
|Consolidated net income before minority interest
|793
|665
|-16.2%
|Minority interest
|-93
|-75
|Consolidated net income, Group share
|701
|590
|-15.8%
Cash Flow Statement
|in €m
|FY 2018
|FY 2019
|Change
|Operating income
|1,274
|1,283
|+0.7%
|Depreciation and amortization, of which:
|867
|1,121
|- Amortization of R&D intangible assets
|399
|438
|- Other depreciation and amortization
|468
|683
|EBITDA
|2,141
|2,404
|+12.3%
|Capex
|(673)
|(685)
|Capitalized R&D
|(593)
|(681)
|Change in WCR
|80
|166
|Change in factoring
|(61)
|(57)
|Restructuring
|(93)
|(166)
|Financial expenses
|(108)
|(197)
|Taxes
|(261)
|(296)
|Other (operational)
|97
|99
|Net cash flow
|528
|587
|+11.2%
|Dividends paid (incl. mino.)
|(211)
|(212)
|Share purchase
|(48)
|(29)
|Net financial investment & Other
|(296)
|(1,486)
|IFRS16 impact
|(906)
|Change in net debt
|(26)
|(2,046)
Net Cash Flow Reconciliation
|in €m
|FY 2018
|FY 2019
|Change
|Net cash flow
|528
|587
|+11.2%
|Sales/Acquisitions of investments and businesses (net of cash)
|(175)
|(1,130)
|Proceeds from disposal of financial assets
|0
|0
|Other changes from continued operations
|(67)
|54
|Cash provided (used) by operating and investing activities
|287
|(490)
|-270.9%
FY 2019 Detailed contribution from bolt-ons to sales
|Sales (in €m)
|Business Group
|Region
|Conso as from
|Q1 2019
|Q2 2019
|H1 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q4 2019
|H2 2019
|FY 2019
|Hug Engineering
|Clean Mobility
|Europe
|Q2 2018
|14
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|14
|JV with Wuling
|Interiors
|Asia
|Q2 2018
|21
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|21
|BYD
|Seating
|Asia
|Q3 2018
|59
|48
|106
|0
|0
|0
|106
|Parrot Automotive
|Clarion Electronics
|Europe/Asia
|Q1 2019
|12
|12
|23
|14
|12
|26
|49
|TOTAL
|105
|60
|164
|14
|12
|26
|190
|Total Group sales 2018
|4,315
|4,677
|8,991
|4,014
|4,520
|8,533
|17,525
|% of 2019 ex-currency sales growth due to bolt-on contribution
|2.4%
|1.3%
|1.8%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|1.1%
Summary of IFRS16 impacts
IFRS16 is the new standard on leases, with first application on January 1, 2019
Faurecia is using the simplified retrospective method, according to which there is no restatement of comparative periods
Main impacts on 2019 consolidated financial statements are the following:
|In €m
|P&L
|FY 2019
|Operating income
|+28
|of which:
|- Depreciation
|(157)
|- EBITDA
|+186
|Finance costs
|(45)
|Cash-flow statement
|FY 2019
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
|+140
|Cash flows provided by financing activities
|(140)
|Balance sheet
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Assets:
|- Right of use
|877
|Liabilities (included in the net debt):
|- Non-current lease liability (>1 year)
|732
|- Current lease liability (<1 year)
|174
