On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 14 February 2020 purchased 670,130 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.



The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 161.09 per share.



Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 7,944,988 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act